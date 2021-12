Christmas in Nebraska is kind of a big deal. We take our light displays very seriously, and driving around to see them is one of the highlights of the holiday season. We all have our favorite neighborhood displays to ooh and ahh at, but the following list of the best Christmas light displays in Nebraska is a sampling of some of the brightest and most popular in the state. How many have you seen?

