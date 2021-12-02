ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

The Learning and Employment Record

By Mary Churchill
Inside Higher Ed
 4 days ago

Many of our regular University of Venus readers know about our companion podcast - View from Venus that highlights the work of amazing women in higher ed/higher ed adjacent spaces. A few of you probably know of Rocking the Academy - my collaborative podcast project with Roopika Risam. I...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
illinoisstate.edu

Learning to serve and serving to learn

In a hot, muggy warehouse near Chicago in late August, a group of D/deaf education majors and faculty from the College of Education worked to make a difference in the lives of D/deaf or hard of hearing (DHH) students in Chicago and throughout the state. This group of senior students...
NORMAL, IL
Inside Higher Ed

A National Army of Career Counselors

This is the second of two parts on Anthony Carnevale’s talk earlier this week. In his talk to community college folks this week, Anthony Carnevale suggested that a national army of career counselors would do a world of good both for colleges and for the country as a whole. I...
ARMY
Inside Higher Ed

Can Online Education Be a Force for Equity and Institutional Sustainability?

Many reviewers, in my judgment, have misread Robert Ubell’s new book, Staying Online. It’s been largely treated as a compendium of practical advice about how colleges and universities can successfully embrace online learning. Ubell, a pioneer in online program development at the Tandon School of Engineering at New York University...
EDUCATION
Inside Higher Ed

Standing By Researchers at Public Universities

The recent controversy around the decision at the University of Florida to prohibit professors from participating in lawsuits against the state (a decision later reversed by President Kent Fuchs) is an example of the hyperpoliticization that has gripped many campuses in recent years. University leaders, particularly those in public institutions, have become gun-shy over any action that could have the appearance of antagonizing the politicians in their state.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheelock College#Suny College#Harvard#Experiential Education#University Of Venus#Northeastern University#Dean Of Arts And Sciences#Phd#Uvenus
Inside Higher Ed

3 Questions for Adam Croom on OU’s Now Fully Remote Office of Digital Learning

We have gotten to know Adam Croom, assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma, over the years through the grassroots HAIL (Harvesting Academic Innovation for Learners) peer network. When we learned that Adam’s team at OU Office of Digital Learning was moving to a fully. remote working structure, we wanted...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

3 Questions for an Alt-Ac Coursera Educator

Dr. Amanda Graham is many things. She is the Academic Director for the Arthur L. Irving Institute for Energy and Society at Dartmouth College. She is an alternative academic (alt-ac), having received her PhD in Environmental Communication from the University of Washington. She is my friend and close colleague at Dartmouth. And now, Amanda is the driving force behind a new Coursera course:
EDUCATION
The Holland Sentinel

Employment Expertise: Exploring a career in nursing

The healthcare field desperately needs licensed practical nurses and registered nurses. A nurse isn’t an entry level job, though. It requires two to four years of education and/or training. If you’re interested in becoming a nurse, here’s some basic information about the two occupations:. While LPNs and RNs are both...
JOBS
Inside Higher Ed

Cal State Adopts Plan to Re-Enroll Students

The California State University system is embarking on a systemwide campaign to re-enroll students ahead of the spring semester, EdSource reported. Chancellor Joseph Castro announced that the system would renew efforts to re-engage and re-enroll students by replicating across all its campuses a pilot program launched at San Francisco State University. The university emailed about 300 students who stopped out after fall 2019 to encourage them to re-enroll. Financial aid advisers also contacted the students who had outstanding balances about possible waivers or payment plans. About 60 students decided to return through the program.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Inside Higher Ed

Recent Blog Posts

Professors and adjuncts have a profound impact on those who move from community colleges to university. Can Online Education Be a Force for Equity and Institutional Sustainability?. December 1, 2021 — Campuses that fail to invest in the digital future will become chronic invalids. December 1, 2021 — From higher...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Report Offers Universities Big Data Research Tips

A new report examining how big data research is pursued in academic contexts was released Tuesday by Ithaka S+R, a non-profit organization focused on helping the academic community use digital technologies to advance research and teaching. The findings of the report, “Big Data Infrastructure at the Crossroads: Support Needs and...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

College Boards Are Still White and Male, Report Shows

FangXiaNuo/Getty Images — The board members who oversee America’s colleges and universities are still overwhelmingly white and male, though institutions have diversified their boards somewhat in recent years,a new report from the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges shows. The new report—titled “Policies, Practices and Composition of Governing...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Study: Politics Outweighed COVID Severity in Reopening Decisions

The political leaning of the county in which a college or university is located is the factor most closely associated with whether it offered in-person or remote instruction in fall 2020, research released Tuesday shows. The article, published in Springer’s Research in Higher Education, finds that the severity of the pandemic near a college and sociopolitical factors in its state were also associated with institutional decisions on how to offer instruction.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Faculty as #TransferChampions

I’ve seen that faculty can make a tremendous difference in creating a sense of belonging for transfer students at a community college and a four-year institution. I’ve seen the opposite, too: If faculty aren’t engaged in the transfer work, campus cultures are less welcoming to transfers. I’ve seen this because...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Higher Education’s Brave New World

In the first session of my first class in graduate school, the professor warned my classmates and me about the worst sin that a graduate student could commit: trying to demonstrate how smart we were by savaging the books we were assigned to read. He called this “the steamroller technique”...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Roxbury Community College President to Leave After Complaints

The president of Roxbury Community College, Valerie Roberson, will step down following employee complaints and accusations of mismanagement, WGBH News reported. Steve W. Tompkins, chairman of the Board of Trustees, announced the president’s plan to leave after eight years in the role in a public meeting Tuesday. Roberson’s departure follows...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

The Full-Time Faculty Factor

Mykyta Dolmatov/iStock/Getty Images Plus — City University of New York and State University of New York system professors are drawing attention to disparities between the full-time faculty-to-student ratios on campuses where students tend to be white and where there are more underrepresented minorities. In what some professors are calling a glaring example of “racialized austerity” regarding state funding for higher education, students at CUNY’s and SUNY’s four-year colleges and universities are more likely to interact with full-time professors if they’re on a campus with relatively fewer Black and Hispanic students.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside Higher Ed

Community Colleges to Host Clinton Foundation Event

Various community colleges across the country will serve as virtual host campuses for the 2022 Clinton Global Initiative University annual meeting, which gathers students from around the world selected for the Clinton Foundation’s yearlong leadership development program. Undergraduate and graduate students meet with academics and world leaders as part of the program and develop projects to address social and economic challenges students face over the course of the year.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

10 Conversations Our Campuses Needs to Have

Anyone who’s gone through a relationship break up has heard the phrase: “We need to talk.”. It’s a clue that a partner is deeply unhappy and that the conversation’s outcome is likely to be unpleasant. It puts you on notice that you’d better take this conversation seriously. It translates to: “Listen to me now or I’m out the door.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Inside Higher Ed

University Press Group Changes Approach to Annual Meetings

The Association of University Presses is changing its approach to annual meetings. Going forward, it will meet in person one year and virtually the next. “While the past two years have proven that virtual events can be dynamic, collaborative, and vastly more accessible, elements of meeting new and old colleagues face-to-face and serendipitously have been sorely missed,” said a statement from the association. “By creating an annual meeting schedule that embraces both the invaluable energy and connections of an in-person conference and the accessible dynamism of virtual programming, the association looks forward to a series of complementary events that will enhance the collaborative, educational, and professional networking opportunities available to all members and the wider network of community partners in publishing, scholarly communications and academia.”
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy