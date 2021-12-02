The Learning and Employment Record

Mykyta Dolmatov/iStock/Getty Images Plus — City University of New York and State University of New York system professors are drawing attention to disparities between the full-time faculty-to-student ratios on campuses where students tend to be white and where there are more underrepresented minorities. In what some professors are calling a glaring example of “racialized austerity” regarding state funding for higher education, students at CUNY’s and SUNY’s four-year colleges and universities are more likely to interact with full-time professors if they’re on a campus with relatively fewer Black and Hispanic students.

