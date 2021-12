Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries in a two vehicle, rollover-type accident at a rural intersection southeast of Grand Meadow late Thursday morning. Deputies with the Mower County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle, rollover accident at the intersection of 770th Avenue and 220th Street at 11:50 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival at the scene, the deputies found that three individuals were being treated by Grand Meadow Ambulance. A deputy spoke with one of the drivers who stated that they were westbound on 220th St. and stopped for the stop sign at 220th St. and 770th Avenue, looked both ways and proceeded into the intersection. The driver told authorities that they then noticed the northbound vehicle and struck it in a T-bone style on the passenger side. Chief Deputy Sheriff Mark May reported that a deputy also spoke with the driver of the other vehicle who gave the same story.

GRAND MEADOW, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO