DC Council Chair and Mayoral Candidate Forum

TOOL–During the Nov. 16 meeting the City of Tool canvassed the votes and installed new council members from the Nov. 3 election. Exiting Mayor Tawyna Austin received 132 votes while incoming Mayor Tommy Lawhon received 156 votes. Austin delivered a heartfelt speech stating that it has been a pleasure to serve first on council then as mayor. “We’ve been on quite the journey together, some of us more than others, to experience how we all came together for the betterment of our community and it was something to really behold,” stated Austin. “Last but not least, to the residents of Tool many of you I call my friends, some who are my family, thank you for allowing me to be apart of the city’s growth and your recent support means more than you will ever know. One of my favorite things to say over the past few years is, “We are a small city with big dreams. If you’re willing to put in the work big things can happen. It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve you,” Austin said.

TOOL, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO