ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Lantronix (LTRX) CEO Buys 13K Shares

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Stocks This Week: Buy Applied Materials And Thermo Electron

Market forecasting has been difficult recently. The S&P corrected in a time interval that has traditionally been bullish. The coming week has been weak seasonally. Scanning the USA indices, we see that the best performer has been the NY Composite which has risen almost 54% of the time compared to the weakest performer, the Dow Jones Transport index which has been up only about 35% of the time.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

FVD: Dividend Stocks Selected For Safety

FVD strategy: picking dividends with a safety filter. This dividend ETF article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios. As holdings and their weights change over time, I may update some of my reviews once a year.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Ltrx#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) at Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney initiates coverage on Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Share purchase programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Starts Docebo Inc. (DCBO) at Buy

Stifel analyst Suthan Sukumar initiates coverage on Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. Science Applications International shares rose 0.3% to close at $85.56 on Friday. Alibaba...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Paycor's CEO buys 25,000 shares

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) CEO Raul Jr. Villar has purchased 25,000 shares of the company at $29.35/share. The total transaction value comes at around $734K. Stock is up 1% in after-hours trading. SEC Filing. Previously (Nov. 9): Paycor HCM EPS misses by $0.17, beats on revenue.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Graco boosts dividend by 12%

Graco Inc. said Friday it is raising its quarterly divided by 12%, to 21 cents a share from 18.75 cents. Shareholders of record as of Jan. 18 will be paid the dividend on on Feb. 2. The fluids and coatings management company's stock fell 1.6% in midday trading. At current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.13%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.37%. The stock has gained 2.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has slipped 0.6%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (BIOS) Opens at $10.04

Today's IPO for SPAC BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOSU) (NASDAQ: BIOS) opened for trading at $10.04 after pricing 20,000,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

BIOLASE (BIOL) Stock: Why The Price Is Surging Today

The stock price of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to an SEC filing. The SEC filing reveals that BIOLASE President and CEO...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy