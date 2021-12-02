ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Village Artists throwing a party

By Contributed by Pat McNeely
Columbia Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village Artists Art Gallery at the Village at Sandhills is throwing a party from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 4 with refreshments, live music, a chance to meet the artists, and an opportunity for everyone to bring wrapped or canned goods for the Harvest Hope...

www.thecolumbiastar.com

