ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. biofuel blending proposals to come in days, sources say

By Stephanie Kelly, Jarrett Renshaw
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AcqRj_0dCO5qGM00

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. administration plans to propose in days the amount of biofuels oil refiners must blend into their fuel mix this year and next year, as it reaches out to lawmakers to discuss the move, three sources familiar with the matter said.

President Joe Biden's administration has delayed decisions on 2021 blending obligations by more than a year, and it missed a deadline to finalize 2022 obligations this week.

The delays came as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand and Democratic lawmakers focused on other legislation.

Officials for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which administers the mandates, declined to comment on the timing.

The EPA has told at least two U.S. Democratic Senate offices to expect retroactively lower volumes for 2020 and 2021 and a restoration of volumes in 2022, according to one of the sources.

The oil and biofuel industries have called for the EPA to announce the proposals, saying delays have created uncertainty for the market.

After the news on Thursday, prices for renewable fuel (D6) credits , known as RINs, fell more than 7% to $1.00 each from $1.08 each, traders said.

Merchant oil refiners and the biofuel industry have battled over the requirements for years. Refiners say the mandates are too costly, while ethanol producers and corn farmers like the mandates as they have helped to create a multibillion-gallon market for their products.

Reuters previously reported that the administration was considering big cuts to the blending requirements, a move that would anger the biofuel industry. read more

The EPA would reduce blending mandates for 2020 and 2021 to about 17.1 billion gallons and 18.6 billion gallons, respectively, Reuters reported, compared to the 20.1 billion gallons finalized for 2020 before the pandemic.

The agency would also set the level for 2022 at about 20.8 billion gallons, Reuters reported.

The EPA did not comment on those levels at the time of publication.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Edmund Blair, Mark Potter, Mark Porter and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Biden backtracked on drilling ban. What it means for CO2

Joe Biden was on the campaign trail in New Hampshire last year when he made one the flashiest pledges of his presidential run. “And, by the way, no more drilling on federal lands, period. Period, period, period,” he told voters in February before the election. Fulfilling the pledge has been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

U.S. EPA to propose expanding credit eligibility under biofuel program -sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Biden administration is expected to propose expanding the kinds of renewable fuel production processes that are eligible to receive credits under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard program, three sources familiar with the matter said. The move could help increase production of advanced biofuels, which include...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biofuels#Ethanol#Democratic Senate
Washington Post

Lawmakers demand oil and gas firms divulge methane leak data

The House Science Committee has notified the chief executives of 10 major oil companies that they must disclose more data about their emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, in one of America’s biggest oil and gas producing regions. The lawmakers wrote late Thursday that the companies’ current approach to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Treasury's Yellen: Biden stimulus at most a 'small contributor' to inflation

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package in March contributed to stronger demand but is only a small factor in current higher rates of inflation, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Wednesday. Yellen told the House Financial Services Committee that the stimulus...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
advantagenews.com

Biofuels leaders call on Biden to keep promise to support RFS

With the Biden administration considering a possible cut in Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes to bring down gasoline prices, some are saying he is breaking a campaign promise. Congress created the renewable fuel standard program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and expand the nation’s renewable fuels sector and become less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bocojo.com

Social Security recipients

A big to do over the six plus percent in Social Security recipients COLA increase. The increase in the cost of Medicare Insurance hasn’t been announced yet, so we shall see how much of an increase that we get. The COLA increase is based on the recent 2021 inflation rate. The latest figure I heard, was six plus percent COLA, but by the time the New Year gets here, my guess it will be much more. Especially in the everyday consumer goods, energy and food, that are left out of the equation. The increase will do more for our Nations Senators and Representatives though. You see, they along with many others are tied into COLA also. Prior to the Joe Biden Administration, our country was exporting fossil energy, and now he is begging the Persian Gulf countries to step up oil production. Joe even mocks people looking for answers, to their everyday problems, such as empty shelves in major stores of our country. Biden had the gall to say, we citizens doesn’t know how the supply chain works. Joe is blaming the shortage on hording. True, that does add to shortage, but I believe all of those ships off the West Coast, sailing around in circles are the biggest reason. The ports can’t, or won’t step up, or perhaps maybe there is a shortage of longshoremen for unloading the ships. The stringent laws that California has for truckers, plus the high cost of their diesel oil that the trucks use, has a huge effect on transporting the products, after being unloaded from those ships. Where is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg? Oh, that’s right he’s on maternity leave, for six weeks.
BUSINESS
agfax.com

Biofuels, Ag Push EPA to Enforce RFS – DTN

With rumors swirling EPA will cut Renewable Fuel Standard volumes perhaps in the coming days, biofuels and agriculture groups on Friday pressed the agency to get the law back on track during a public hearing on a proposal to extend 2019-2021 compliance deadlines for refiners. EPA missed the statutory deadline...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy