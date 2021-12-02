Inside the Return of Miami Art Week

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s (GMCVB) Art of Black Miami Platform Showcases Miami’s Cultural Diversity during Art Basel/Miami Arts Week. MIAMI, FL — The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is on a mission to elevate and bring awareness to Miami’s rich history and diverse heritage while continuing to grow leisure and convention business to the destination. Today, the GMCVB announced the 2021 line-up of events for the Art of Black Miami season, set to take place during Miami Arts Week (Nov. 26- Dec. 6, 2021). Art of Black Miami exhibitions celebrate and highlight artists from across the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America at exhibitions and special events located in the heart of Miami’s heritage neighborhoods and communities. Developed by the GMCVB’s Multicultural Tourism & Development Department (MTDD), Art of Black Miami 2021 will include a hybrid of in-person and virtual exhibitions to showcase African and African Diaspora artists in the magic city.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO