ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Inside the Return of Miami Art Week

By Eric Barton
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the international art fair known as Art Basel first arrived in Miami, it had a rough start. Scheduled for 2001, the tragic events of September 11 forced a year delay. Perhaps some would have thought that beginning to be a bad omen. But organizers refocused on a 2002 opening, putting...

fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cultureowl.com

Art Week Events Position Miami Beach at Epicenter of Art World

All eyes will be on Miami Beach from Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 as the urban island once again becomes the center of the art world with the annual Art Week Miami Beach. “Art Week is an annual event like no other – the global convergence of art producers and afficionados in one of the most beautiful places on the planet,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “Miami Beach is proud and excited to once again host this incredible gathering of top contemporary artists, galleries, and collectors and show why we are a year-round arts and culture destination.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Architectural Digest

Miami Art and Design Week 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. Following September’s Switzerland editions of Design Miami and Art Basel, the much-loved fairs return to Miami with a full slate of in-person happenings for the first time since 2019. Like previous years, Miami Art and Design Week will include Design Miami (unfolding inside Pride Park December 1–5) and Art Basel (running December 2–4 at the Miami Beach Convention Center), among a host of other activities.
HOME & GARDEN
artsy.net

21 Standout Shows to See during Miami Art Week

After last year’s edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach was canceled due to COVID-19, Miami Art Week is finally back at full capacity beginning next week, with in-person editions of the flagship fair, Art Basel in Miami Beach, as well as Untitled Art Miami Beach and various other satellite fairs. In addition to the flurry of booth-filled venues, this year’s Miami Art Week will also feature a number of equally impressive exhibitions and events. Below, we highlight 21 standout shows taking place throughout Miami during the city’s marquee art week.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
Miami Herald

Black and Basel: Here’s Sugarcane’s guide to Miami Art Week

Sugarcane Magazine’s “Black and Basel Guide” was created to help visitors and South Florida locals feel connected to the contemporary art market. This year’s return-to-art guide shines a spotlight on a series of hybrid virtual and in-person events, auctions and exhibits that provide visibility to both emerging and established Black artists.
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Miami Art Week Returns: Greater Miami and Miami Beach Announce Art of Black Miami 2021 Season of Events

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s (GMCVB) Art of Black Miami Platform Showcases Miami’s Cultural Diversity during Art Basel/Miami Arts Week. MIAMI, FL — The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is on a mission to elevate and bring awareness to Miami’s rich history and diverse heritage while continuing to grow leisure and convention business to the destination. Today, the GMCVB announced the 2021 line-up of events for the Art of Black Miami season, set to take place during Miami Arts Week (Nov. 26- Dec. 6, 2021). Art of Black Miami exhibitions celebrate and highlight artists from across the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America at exhibitions and special events located in the heart of Miami’s heritage neighborhoods and communities. Developed by the GMCVB’s Multicultural Tourism & Development Department (MTDD), Art of Black Miami 2021 will include a hybrid of in-person and virtual exhibitions to showcase African and African Diaspora artists in the magic city.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Art Museum#P Rez Art Museum Miami#Public Art#Wynwood#Covid#Art Basel Live
Miami New Times

Where to Eat and Drink During Miami Art Week

It's that time of year again, when Art Week takes over the city. Along with the artists and revelry, the annual celebration brings with it a smorgasbord of food- and beverage-focused events. Lucky for us, that means an extra dose of creativity can also be found in a variety of unique dining experiences across the Magic City.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

The 44 Percent: Virgil Abloh, Miami Art Week & more UF controversy

There’s no better time to be in Miami than during Art Basel. Something about the city just comes alive. Everyone got on their best fits. The Who’s Who of the art world come down from their proverbial ivory towers. And the art is usually incredible. I mean, where else can I see a Basquiat and then rub shoulders with Kanye West a few hours later. Crazy right?
MIAMI, FL
cbslocal.com

Miami Art Week At Miami Design District, Where Art Is Walkable And Free

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Art Basel Miami Beach, and all of its satellite shows are taking over the streets of Miami, including the Miami Design District, known as the place, where art meets architecture. CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo was joined by Craig Robins, who had the vision and spearheaded the development of...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Basel tech picks during Miami Art Week

Capping off a year that saw a Miami tech boom, the community that made it happen is organizing a flurry of events for Miami Art Week. They’re calling it TechBasel: dozens of gatherings that come with a technology bent. And they’re not just NFT-oriented. We asked Ja’dan Johnson from Miami...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
miamibeachfl.gov

New Temporary Public Art Commissions for Art Week Miami Beach

On December 2, the City of Miami Beach, as part of its OnStage! program, will unveil two new public art commissions by Carlos Betancourt and FriendsWithYou along the Espanola Way public promenade. Carlos Betancourt: Milagros!. A collaboration between Betancourt and architect Alberto Latorre, Milagros! is an ephemeral installation inspired by...
MIAMI, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Art Basel returns to Miami Beach, but with COVID-19 protocols

Art Basel is back in full swing. Thousands of people from all over the world are back on Miami Beach for the largest art show in North America that includes more than 250 art galleries across Miami. About 80,000 people are expected at shows across South Florida. It’s a nice...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Croqueta Palooza, Miami Art Week, and More Food Events in Miami This Week

This weekend, Miami Art Week is in full swing with a host of food-and-drink activations, pop-ups, and events. Plus, Burger Beast's annual Croqueta Palooza returns with Miami's best croquetas, La Cocina Cocteleria debuts a Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar, and chef Adrianne Calvo offers a reprieve from Art Basel with a rooftop Sunday brunch.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man Release NFT Single in Time for Miami Art Week

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tweeted earlier this week, "I predict that this week will represent the single largest gross volume of sales of NFTs in history." This week, large quantities of cash — both traditional and crypto — are being exchanged for art. You don't need a crystal ball to predict that in 2021 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are going to play a significant role in that.
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Artist Kennedy Yanko makes a name for herself at the return of Art Basel Miami

Art Basel Miami is back. The annual art exhibition was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but it's in full swing this weekend as collectors and critics look to the next generation of emerging artists. One creative making a name for themselves is Kennedy Yanko, artist-in-residence at the Rubell Museum. Michelle Miller has more on how Yanko’s work is larger than life.
VISUAL ART
zycrypto.com

The Desperate ApeWives Official Anthem Debuts In Miami Art Week

Desperate ApeWives NFT ventures in a groundbreaking collaboration with DJs MR.BLACK and GPROJECT and have stormed the air with the release of the first-ever anthem. The exciting innovation was followed by plans to host an exclusive show and party featuring superstar DJs in MAPS Backlot Miami to officially debut the anthem on December 1st.
VISUAL ART
WWD

Chanel, Es Devlin Take No.5’s Centennial to Miami Art Week

Click here to read the full article. After a slew of celebrations for Chanel No.5’s 100th birthday, a new installation looks back at the brand’s heritage – and ahead to nature’s future. Starting Tuesday, the brand’s Es Devlin-designed installation, “Five Echoes” — which combines themes of sustainability with motifs of Gabrielle Chanel’s own life — will be open to the public through Dec. 21. Admission is free, with online, timed ticketing available now.More from WWD'King Richard' Star Demi Singleton Gets Ready for the Premiere in ChanelPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai The overlap between Art Basel...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy