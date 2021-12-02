GRAINS-Wheat rallies as demand flurry offsets virus worries

CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat down for a second straight session on profit-taking, pressured by a firm dollar and worries over the broader economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. Strong global demand for wheat limited declines. * Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract hit chart resistance at its 30-day moving average during the overnight trading session. Underlying support was noted at the contract's 50-day moving average. * Russian wheat prices fell last week after six weeks of gains, easing as an export quota may be less restrictive than initially feared. * Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency purchased an estimated 689,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 4-1/2 cents at $7.99-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last off 5-3/4 cents at $8.18-1/2, and MGEX March spring wheat was 6-1/4 cents lower at $10.14-1/2. CORN - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures ease in range-bound trade after three sessions of gains, pressured by light profit-taking. Market weighed down by a firm dollar and concerns about the broader economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. * CBOT March corn held technical chart support at its 20-day moving average overnight. * China's corn output rose 4.6% in 2021 from the previous year to stand at 272.6 million tonnes, the statistics bureau said on Monday. * March corn last traded 3 cents lower at $5.81 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans ease on profit-taking after three sessions of gains amid a firmer dollar and worries about the new coronavirus variant. Crop-boosting rains in South America added pressure. * Private exporters reported the sale of 130,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday. * January soybeans last traded 3-3/4 cents lower at $12.63-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

