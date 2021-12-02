GRAINS-Wheat rallies as demand flurry offsets virus worries

CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat futures firmed on Monday, supported by strong demand on the export market. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures were unchanged. * Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organization, purchased an estimated 689,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender, traders said. * Jordan issued a tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat that can be sourced from optional origins. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said export inspections of wheat totaled 245,963 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 2, in line with market expectations. USDA also upwardly revised its wheat inspections total for the prior week to 390,771 tonnes from 250,651 tonnes. * Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures gained 2-1/2 cents to settle at $8.06-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat for March delivery was flat at $8.24-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was up 7-1/2 cents at $10.28-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
