Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat rallies as demand flurry offsets virus worries

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped on Thursday as a series of import tenders and fears of rain damage to Australia's harvest took attention away from concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus variant. Soybean and corn futures also advanced. Global demand for wheat put...

www.agriculture.com

ktoo.org

Oil prices plunge amid omicron variant concerns

After months of increases and a short plateau, oil prices in Alaska and worldwide have plunged in the last week. A barrel of Alaska North Slope crude was about $71 on Monday, $11 less than the week of Thanksgiving. This is the largest monthly decline in prices since the start...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans firm on Chinese demand, wheat rebounds

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Monday, after climbing to a near two-week high earlier in the session with prices underpinned by expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat rose after closing lower on Friday, while corn was little changed. "Chinese buying is...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's corn output rises 4.6% in 2021 on year -stats bureau

(Recasts lead, adds background, details) Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's corn output rose 4.6% in 2021 from the previous year to stand at 272.6 million tonnes, the statistics bureau said on Monday. The annual official number came as the market closely watched the new corn crop in the world's second...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 4-6 cents, corn down 2-4 cents, soybeans down 3-5 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat down for a second straight session on profit-taking, pressured by a firm dollar and worries over the broader economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. Strong global demand for wheat limited declines. * Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract hit chart resistance at its 30-day moving average during the overnight trading session. Underlying support was noted at the contract's 50-day moving average. * Russian wheat prices fell last week after six weeks of gains, easing as an export quota may be less restrictive than initially feared. * Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency purchased an estimated 689,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 4-1/2 cents at $7.99-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last off 5-3/4 cents at $8.18-1/2, and MGEX March spring wheat was 6-1/4 cents lower at $10.14-1/2. CORN - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures ease in range-bound trade after three sessions of gains, pressured by light profit-taking. Market weighed down by a firm dollar and concerns about the broader economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. * CBOT March corn held technical chart support at its 20-day moving average overnight. * China's corn output rose 4.6% in 2021 from the previous year to stand at 272.6 million tonnes, the statistics bureau said on Monday. * March corn last traded 3 cents lower at $5.81 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans ease on profit-taking after three sessions of gains amid a firmer dollar and worries about the new coronavirus variant. Crop-boosting rains in South America added pressure. * Private exporters reported the sale of 130,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday. * January soybeans last traded 3-3/4 cents lower at $12.63-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Strategie Grains sees EU rapeseed crop rising 6% to 18 mln T in 2022

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in the European Union could reach 18.0 million tonnes in 2022, up more than 6% from this year's harvest, after farmers boosted their sowings due to high prices, consultancy Strategie Grains said in an initial projection. Prices of rapeseed, Europe's most important oilseed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil keen to diversify farm products exports to Islamic countries - official

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil is keen to negotiate new trade agreements that would allow it to diversify farm products exports to Islamic countries beyond items such as raw sugar, corn and chicken meat, said Flavio Bettarello, deputy trade secretary at the Agriculture Ministry. Speaking at the Global...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports rise 17% so far in 2021/22 to 26.08 mln T

KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 26.08 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 17% from the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. That included 14.60 million tonnes of wheat, 4.96 million tonnes of barley and 6.21 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans fall on technical selling; wheat steadies

CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Monday on a technical setback as concerns about the spread of Omicron coronavirus variant caused investors to take some risks out of the market, traders said. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday afternoon that showed large...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT, MGEX wheat close firm on strong export signals

CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat futures firmed on Monday, supported by strong demand on the export market. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures were unchanged. * Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organization, purchased an estimated 689,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender, traders said. * Jordan issued a tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat that can be sourced from optional origins. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said export inspections of wheat totaled 245,963 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 2, in line with market expectations. USDA also upwardly revised its wheat inspections total for the prior week to 390,771 tonnes from 250,651 tonnes. * Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures gained 2-1/2 cents to settle at $8.06-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat for March delivery was flat at $8.24-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was up 7-1/2 cents at $10.28-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall as traders take profits after three days of gains

CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday, shrugging off gains in the crude oil market and signs of good export demand on a round of profit taking following three straight days of gains last week. * The rally in the crude oil market did support gains in soyoil futures, which ended in positive territory for the third session in a row. * Soymeal futures closed lower, with weakness in the cash market adding pressure. * Private exporters reported the sale of 130,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Separately, USDA said that export inspections of soybeans totaled 2.247 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 2, near the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 1.85 million to 2.325 million tonnes. * CBOT January soybean futures settled down 5-3/4 cents at $12.61-1/2 a bushel. January soymeal futures were $6.00 lower at $352.60 a ton and January soyoil was 0.64 cent higher at 57.86 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans fall in risk-off trade; wheat firms

CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Monday, with concerns about the spread of Omicron coronavirus variant causing investors to take some risk out of the market, traders said. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday afternoon that showed large speculators cut their net...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Energy prices turn sharply higher

This fall after harvest wrapped up, a longtime customer from Iowa called and told me he was working on his budget for next year. “My breakeven for corn has jumped to $5.00 per bushel,” he said. “Is that higher than most of your customers?”. Every day, I study and chart...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Column: Grain investors race for the exits amid fresh virus panic -Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec 5 (Reuters) - An abrupt commodity selloff right after the Thanksgiving holiday had speculators and especially index traders dumping their positions in Chicago grains and oilseeds, but market participants retain relatively bullish views after an uptick late last week. Fears surrounding a new coronavirus variant rattled...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Wheat, corn, soybeans fall as Omicron threat weighs

HAMBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans fell on Monday, as sentiment was weighed by fears about the new coronavirus variant Omicron, despite firmer trends in outside markets, including equities and crude oil. "The fear about the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant Omicron is weighing...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures fall on concerns about supply glut

CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures plunged 4% on Monday, hitting their lowest level in nearly a month, as robust supplies threatened profits even as pork prices edged off their recent lows, traders said. Pork processors earned $22.90 per hog, down from $46.25 per hog on...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Oil rebounds by almost 5% on Omicron hopes, Iran talks

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed by nearly 5% on Monday on hopes the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild and as some OPEC member countries signaled confidence in the market. Reports in South Africa said Omicron...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China Nov export growth slows but imports accelerate

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's exports growth lost steam in November, pressured by a strong yuan, weakening demand and higher costs, but import growth accelerated and came in well above expectations, pointing to stronger domestic activity. Exports rose 22% on-the-year and imports jumped 31.7% in November, customs data showed...
BUSINESS

