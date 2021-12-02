Russian fertiliser shipment suspended in absence of licences - IFX cites sources

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 126.3 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Thursday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Dec. 1) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 126.3 79.0 18.9 15.6 15.7 40.6 3.0 4.9 Crop, as of the same 137.8 88.1 22.2 14.1 13.2 33.4 2.7 4.4 date in 2020 Harvested area, mln 45.3 27.8 7.9 2.8 9.6 1.0 1.6 3.0 hectares Harvested area, as of 46.4 28.9 8.3 2.6 8.3 0.9 1.4 2.7 the same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 18.4 million hectares compared to 19.3 million hectares on Dec. 1, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)

