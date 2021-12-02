ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian fertiliser shipment suspended in absence of licences - IFX cites sources

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A shipment of Russian fertilisers destined for export...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Cargill Canadian beef plant workers accept contract offer, avert strike

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Workers at Cargill's beef-processing plant in High River, Alberta, one of Canada's largest, voted in favor of the company's latest contract offer on Saturday, averting a strike. The plant processes up to 4,500 head of cattle per day, or 35% of Canada's beef-processing capacity. Workers voted...
LABOR ISSUES
The Guardian

Russia sends defence missiles to Pacific islands claimed by Japan

Russia has deployed coastal defence missile systems near Pacific islands also claimed by Japan, a move intended to underline Moscow’s firm stance in the dispute. The Bastion missile systems were moved to Matua, a deserted volcanic island in the middle of the Kuril island chain. Japan claims four of the southernmost islands.
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec. 8-14

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Dec. 8-14, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Large scale Russian offensive possible in January, Ukraine says

KYIV, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia has massed more than 94,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and may be gearing up for a large-scale military offensive at the end of January, Ukraine's defence minister told parliament on Friday, citing intelligence reports. Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine would not do anything to provoke...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at industrial farm

SOFIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Bulgarian veterinary authorities will cull more than 80,000 chickens in the southern village of Tsalapitsa after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed at an industrial farm there, the food safety agency said on Friday. The agency said it had also found the highly contagious disease...
ANIMALS
Fox News

Russia orders some US embassy staff to leave country

Russia ordered U.S. Embassy staff who have been in Moscow for more than three years to leave the country by Jan. 31, a move that comes a day before diplomats hold talks to address the worsening relationship between the two countries. Foreign Ministry officials on Wednesday indicated that the decision...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russia says Ukraine has deployed half its army to Donbass conflict zone

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of deploying half of its army or 125,000 troops to Donbass, a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have been battling Russia-backed separatists since 2014. The accusation was levelled by Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Indonesia's palm oil exports, production seen up next year- GAPKI

JAKARTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian production of crude palm oil is expected to improve next year, Togar Sitanggang, the vice chairman of the southeast Asian nation's palm association (GAPKI) said on Thursday. Indonesian palm oil exports are seen at 34.44 million tonnes in 2022, up 3.19% from 2021, Sitanggang...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Dec. 1

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 126.3 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Thursday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Dec. 1) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 126.3 79.0 18.9 15.6 15.7 40.6 3.0 4.9 Crop, as of the same 137.8 88.1 22.2 14.1 13.2 33.4 2.7 4.4 date in 2020 Harvested area, mln 45.3 27.8 7.9 2.8 9.6 1.0 1.6 3.0 hectares Harvested area, as of 46.4 28.9 8.3 2.6 8.3 0.9 1.4 2.7 the same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 18.4 million hectares compared to 19.3 million hectares on Dec. 1, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Germany reports another African swine fever case in wild animal

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A case of African swine fever (ASF) has been found in a wild boar in the eastern German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the agriculture ministry for the neighbouring state of Brandenburg said on Thursday. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions...
ANIMALS
Reuters

China state planner to guarantee energy supply to fertiliser makers

BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Thursday it would guarantee supplies of key energy feedstocks for fertiliser companies, urging coal and natural gas enterprises to fulfil contracts signed with producers of the crop nutrient. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in another statement earlier...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia's VK internet group sold to company linked to Putin ally

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov's holding company USM said on Thursday it had sold its stake in top Russian internet group VK to state-run insurer Sogaz, which is part-owned by a longtime ally of President Vladimir Putin. In a statement, USM said it had sold 57.3%...
BUSINESS
realcleardefense.com

Russia’s Growing Secret Submarine Fleet

Tensions between Washington and Moscow are rising with a marked increase in competition in the undersea domain, as Russia continues to invest in a fleet of specialized submarines. Russia is the only country with a fleet of special mission subs for seabed warfare and espionage and is expanding the capability....
MILITARY

