ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The 2021 Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

By PaulaK
disneydining.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the holiday season was scaled back at Walt Disney World. One of the casualties was the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT. This beloved classic did not run last year, and it was missed. The Candlelight Processional is back in 2021. I was hosted by Disney to attend on...

www.disneydining.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

EPCOT To Debut First Roller Coaster Next Summer

The ever-evolving world of Epcot at Walt Disney World is about to get a new roller coaster that park officials say is already nearing completion. Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind will be located in a new area in the World Discovery section of the park. The indoor roller coaster has been under construction for some time and will be ready for guests by summer 2022.
TRAVEL
mountainlake.org

Crane Candlelight Concert Returns

After the challenging past year, many holiday events and traditions are returning this holiday season. Student and faculty musicians from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will join together again this year to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Crane Candlelight Concert. The Crane Chorus and Crane Symphony Orchestra will be presenting two performances in the Hosmer Concert Hall on the SUNY Potsdam campus. The 2021 performances, also featuring the Crane Latin Ensemble, will be held this Sunday, December 5 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Once again, Mountain Lake PBS will be proud to share this year’s performance with PBS television stations across the nation. The 2021 Crane Candlelight Concert will be broadcast on Mountain Lake PBS on Monday, December 20th at 9 p.m. This year’s concert will be dedicated in memory of Dr. Lonel Woods, who was a music professor and, more recently, Interim Dean at Crane. Dr. Woods performed on Broadway, and with some of the most prestigious opera companies in America before coming to Crane. Sadly, Dr. Woods died this past spring, at the age of 52.
POTSDAM, NY
disneydining.com

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Merchandise for 2021

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is underway, and part of the fun each year is seeing the special merchandise. This year does not disappoint. On December 1, I had the opportunity to speak to a couple of Cast Members who specialize in merchandise. They talked me through what is available this year, and told me a couple of things that I probably would not have noticed otherwise.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chita Rivera
disneydining.com

Fight Breaks Out at Popular EPCOT Attraction

For many, Walt Disney World is a magical place where fairy tales come to life and dreams come true. Millions of Guests flock to the Florida theme parks every year, excitedly taking their picture in front of Cinderella Castle, seeing animals like elephants up close and personal, or maybe taking a journey into imagination with an adorable purple dragon named Figment. Disney truly seems like a place where your worries disappear and nothing can go wrong.
PUBLIC SAFETY
disneydining.com

Disney World Releases More Holiday Treats!

The holidays have arrived at Walt Disney World Resort, and it is officially the merriest time of the year. Guests can visit all the Parks and see beautiful trees and decorations, and taste a ton of different and delicious treats made especially for this holiday season. While a large amount of the holiday food offerings can be found at EPCOT for its International Festival of Holidays, there are so many other great offerings that Guests can experience at the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom Park.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Trams Are Returning to One Disney World Park THIS MONTH!

When Walt Disney World Resort opened after a months-long pandemic closure, things were very different — from no character dining to social distancing and mask requirements to Park capacity limits. It was a new Disney World that would give Guests a different, but still magical, experience. However, one big aspect of the theme parks was noticeably absent, the Walt Disney World tram service.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Special Disney Guests Honored With Exclusive Event

With November being National Veterans & Military Families Month, the Walt Disney Company has been honoring veterans in many ways, most notably parenting with Give Kids The World for a magical Night of a Million Lights. Night of a Million Lights is an event lasting from November 12, 2021, to...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candlelight#Christmas#Walt Disney World#Voices Of Liberty
disneydining.com

Our Favorite Disney Parks Characters

Many moments from a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort are memorable as there are countless experiences to enjoy in every corner of the property. There are incredible dining and shopping opportunities as well as live entertainment, but the things that Guests tend to remember the most are the attractions.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney World Watches Guests Through Hidden Surveillance Cameras

Walt Disney World is filled with one-of-a-kind entertainment, unique restaurants, magic, and more. But did you know that while visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth, Cast Members are always watching you… thanks to several hidden cameras spread throughout the theme parks?. In a video posted to TikTok by The...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Adds Amazing Surprise Perk For Guests This December

If you were sad that you were not able to purchase or afford a Disney Very Merriest After Hours ticket this year but still wanted to join in on the holiday cheer, there is some good news in the air!. The Walt Disney World Resort has not had any parades...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
ComicBook

Disney World Confirms Popular Holiday Show Not Coming Back in 2021

Walt Disney World has confirmed that a popular holiday fireworks show would not be returning to the park despite previously promising its return. Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM is a yearly fireworks and light show that takes place at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The show features the park's reproduction of the Chinese Theatre illuminated in holiday-themed projections, as well as fireworks, lasers, and even a "snow" effect. While Disney states on their website that the show would return in 2021 after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears that plans have changed and the show's hiatus would continue for another year. Per Disney Parks reporter Scott Gustin, Walt Disney World has confirmed that they would not be putting on Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM this year. Per Gustin, Disney Parks has released a statement saying that "..Jingle BAM is not part of our holiday entertainment lineup this year..."
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney World Is Offering a TON of Fun Holiday Photo Ops!

One of the most fun parts of a Disney vacation is taking a ton of great pictures that you can look back on and remember the magic. Disney wants to help Guests remember their Walt Disney World vacation and offers a Memory Maker package — where Guests can download both ride photos, as well as photos and videos taken by Disney World PhotoPass photographers.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Disney World Unveils Opening Plans for the New 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Coaster

The galaxy's foremost mix-tape-loving accidental heroes are about to make their Disney World debut. The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open at EPCOT in Disney World in the summer of 2022, the park has announced. The new indoor roller coaster was announced back in 2017 with an eye toward opening in 2020, prior to the start of this year's 50th-anniversary celebration. But it was one of many projects that wound up delayed, reports WDW News Today.
LIFESTYLE
micechat.com

Disneyland Update – Candy Canes, Candlelight & Holiday Surprise!

Did you survive Black Friday? You might have given up on the notion of visiting Disneyland this holiday season due to crowds and lack of park reservations… but a sudden shift in park availability opened up both parks on Thanksgiving day and throughout the weekend. We’ll show you what the parks looked like on one of the traditionally busiest weekends of the year. Plus, Rise resists, small world has big problems, holiday happenings, and much more…
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

December Times Now Listed for 2 Nighttime Shows in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

There are a variety of fireworks shows and nighttime spectaculars to watch in the Disney parks, including Disney Enchantment in Magic Kingdom and Harmonious in EPCOT. Recently, however, 2 nighttime shows at Hollywood Studios were not showing any performance times for December, but now things have changed!. Earlier today, we...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy