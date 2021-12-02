Sports Club Management Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | SportMember, Omnify, LoveAdmin

By Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, National Transformation Partnerships, Microsoft. How we work, how we live, how we lead, how we think about the future has changed dramatically for many millions of us. Our world is being shaped by pandemic ‘crisis crucibles.’ What do I mean by this? A crucible is a situation of severe trial, where different elements react, leading to the creation of something new. We may be being tested as citizens, as communities, as nations, but through the adoption of Cloud+ Data & AI at scale in the public and private sectors, we can react swiftly to the opportunities of Instant Social & Economic Outcomes through the smart use of data; of Skilling and Re-Skilling to match the millions of new jobs available and turn the tide on COVID-driven inequality and fight climate change.

