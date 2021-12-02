ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Collapse and Revival of an Artificial Atom Coupled to a Structured Photonic Reservoir

By Vinicius S. Ferreira, Jash Banker, Alp Sipahigil, Matthew H. Matheny, Andrew J. Keller, Eunjong Kim, Mohammad Mirhosseini, Oskar Painter
APS physics
 4 days ago

Quantum emitters in the presence of an electromagnetic reservoir with varying density of states, or structure, can undergo a rich set of dynamical behavior. In particular, the reservoir can be tailored to have a memory of past interactions with emitters, in contrast to memoryless Markovian dynamics of typical open systems. In...

journals.aps.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

These Record-Breaking Simulations of The Universe Aim to Solve a 'Tiny' Problem

What's the mass of a neutrino? This problem has vexed physicists for decades. It's tiny, no doubt, but by virtue of one of the particle's most fundamental features, it can't be zero. This still leaves plenty of room for guesswork.  Like most riddles, the solution might be found by thinking outside of the box. Physicists from the University of Tsukuba, Kyoto University, and the University of Tokyo in Japan have taken this advice to heart, using a revolutionary new method for modeling a significant chunk of the Universe to act as a testing ground for the subtle influence of neutrinos on the...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Harvard Health

Shifting colors for on-chip photonics

The ability to precisely control and change properties of a photon, including polarization, position in space, and arrival time, gave rise to a wide range of communication technologies we use today, including the Internet. The next generation of photonic technologies, such as photonic quantum networks and computers, will require even more control over the properties of a photon.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Energy transition in an artificial atom attained using laser light

Researchers from Basel and Bochum have succeeded in addressing an apparently unattainable energy transition in an artificial atom using laser light. Making use of the so-called radiative Auger process, they were the first team to specifically excite it. In this process, an electron falls from a higher to a lower energy level and, as a result, emits its energy partly in the form of light and partly by transferring it to another electron. The artificial atoms are narrowly defined areas in semiconductors that could one day form the basis for quantum communication. The findings are described by the team from the University of Basel and Ruhr-Universität Bochum together with colleagues from Münster and Wroclaw in Nature Communications, published online on 12 November 2021.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Fast and Ultrasensitive Electrometer Operating at the Single-Photon Level

We demonstrate fast and ultrasensitive charge detection with a cavity-embedded Cooper pair transistor (cCPT) via dispersive readout of its Josephson inductance. We report a minimum charge sensitivity of. 14. μ. e. /. Hz. with a detection bandwidth on the order of. 1. MHz. using. 16. aW of power, corresponding to...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Möbius strip microlasers for non-Euclidean photonics applications

Photonics is a branch of technology development that specializes in the creation of devices that can generate, detect or manipulate light. Recently, researchers at Université Paris-Saclay coined a new term for a new photonics sub-field called non-Euclidean photonics. In a paper published in Physical Review Letters, the team introduced new...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Atomic#Reservoirs#Quantum Computation#Non Markovian#Multiphoton#The Creative Commons
APS physics

Resonant Coupling Parameter Estimation with Superconducting Qubits

Today’s quantum computers are composed of tens of qubits interacting with each other and the environment in increasingly complex networks. To achieve the best possible performance when operating such systems, it is necessary to have accurate knowledge of all parameters in the quantum computer Hamiltonian. In this paper, we demonstrate theoretically and experimentally a method to efficiently learn the parameters of resonant interactions for quantum computers consisting of frequency-tunable superconducting qubits. Such interactions include, for example, those with other qubits, resonators, two-level systems, or other wanted or unwanted modes. Our method is based on a significantly improved swap spectroscopy calibration and consists of an offline data collection algorithm, followed by an online Bayesian learning algorithm. The purpose of the offline algorithm is to detect and coarsely estimate resonant interactions from a state of zero knowledge. It produces a quadratic speedup in the scaling of the number of measurements. The online algorithm subsequently refines the estimate of the parameters to accuracy comparable with that of traditional swap spectroscopy calibration but in constant time. We perform an experiment implementing our technique with a superconducting qubit. By combining both algorithms, we observe a reduction of the calibration time by 1 order of magnitude. Our method will improve present medium-scale superconducting quantum computers and will also scale up to larger systems. Finally, the two algorithms presented here can be readily adopted by communities working on different physical implementations of quantum computing architectures.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Quantum gates robust to secular amplitude drifts

Quantum gates are typically vulnerable to imperfections in the classical control fields applied to physical qubits to drive the gates. One approach to reduce this source of error is to break the gate into parts, known as composite pulses, that typically leverage the constancy of the error over time to mitigate its impact on gate fidelity. Here we extend this technique to suppress secular drifts in Rabi frequency by regarding them as sums of power-law drifts the first-order effects of which on over- or under-rotation of the state vector add linearly. Power-law drifts have the form.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Quantum Control of the Tin-Vacancy Spin Qubit in Diamond

Group-IV color centers in diamond are a promising light-matter interface for quantum networking devices. The negatively charged tin-vacancy center (. ) is particularly interesting, as its large spin-orbit coupling offers strong protection against phonon dephasing and robust cyclicity of its optical transitions toward spin-photon-entanglement schemes. Here, we demonstrate multiaxis coherent control of the.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Turbulence structure and scales in canopy-wake reattachment

The reattachment of turbulent flow in canopy wakes is studied in laboratory flume experiments with model submerged aquatic vegetation. Velocity profiles using acoustic Doppler velocimeters were taken in the wakes of homogeneous (single-patch) canopies and within long gaps of discontinuous canopies (two patches). Analysis of the velocity records for mean flow and turbulence statistics suggests the presence of two dominant dynamics and scales: canopy-shear dynamics (CSD) and backward-facing step dynamics (BFSD). The mean streamwise velocities near the bed of the canopy wakes indicate the presence of an adverse pressure gradient, as found in the wake of BFS or other flow expansions. Using this observation, we redefine the reattachment for canopy wakes. Spectral analysis of the streamwise velocity near the bed in the immediate wake of the canopy shows that there is a significant peak centered about a frequency comparable to the streamwise periodicity found in the immediate wake of a BFS. Further from the bed, the vertical velocity spectra maintain a strong spectral peak that corresponds to the coherent structures formed by the canopy-shear instability from the upstream canopy. While different canopy systems have different contributions from the two dynamics, our canopy systems are dominated by canopy-shear dynamics about the canopy height in the wake. For example, CSD has a strong influence on the turbulence in the wake of the canopy because the length of the canopy controls the turbulence development. This in turn has a strong influence on the reattachment length. (However, the BFSD modifies the dominant CSD-induced signal by introducing both larger and smaller scales to the flow.) We find that the reattachment length decreases with increasing canopy length of turbulence, with an asymptotic limit for the canopy length required for fully developed turbulence.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Computer Science
APS physics

Atomic Compass: Detecting 3D Magnetic Field Alignment with Vector Vortex Light

We describe and demonstrate how 3D magnetic field alignment can be inferred from single absorption images of an atomic cloud. While optically pumped magnetometers conventionally rely on temporal measurement of the Larmor precession of atomic dipoles, here a cold atomic vapor provides a spatial interface between vector light and external magnetic fields. Using a vector vortex beam, we inscribe structured atomic spin polarization in a cloud of cold rubidium atoms and record images of the resulting absorption patterns. The polar angle of an external magnetic field can then be deduced with spatial Fourier analysis. This effect presents an alternative concept for detecting magnetic vector fields and demonstrates, more generally, how introducing spatial phases between atomic energy levels can translate transient effects to the spatial domain.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Multi-physics coupling simulation of electrode induction melting gas atomization for advanced titanium alloys powder preparation

A numerical modeling method is proposed for the melting process of Titanium metals of Titanium alloys powder preparation used for 3D printing. The melting process simulation, which involves the tight coupling between electromagnetic field, thermal field and fluid flow as well as deformation associated during the melting process, is conducted by adopting the finite element method. A two-way coupling strategy is used to include the interactions between these fields by incorporating the material properties dependent on temperature and the coupling terms. In addition, heat radiation and phase change are also considered in this paper. The arbitrary Lagrangian"“Eulerian formulation is exploited to model the deformation of Titanium metal during the melting process. The distribution of electromagnetic flux density, eddy current density, temperature, and fluid flow velocity at different time can be determined by utilizing this numerical method. In a word, the method proposed in this paper provides a general way to predict the melting process of electrode induction melting gas atomization (EIGA) dynamically, and it also could be used as a reference for the design and optimization of EIGA.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Instability and self-propulsion of active droplets along a wall

Active droplets can swim spontaneously in viscous flows as a result of the nonlinear convective transport of a chemical solute produced at their surface by the Marangoni and/or phoretic flows generated by that solute's inhomogeneous distribution, provided the ratio of convective-to-diffusive solute transport, or Péclet number. Pe. , is large...
SCIENCE
APS physics

Searching for dark photons with existing haloscope data

The dark (or hidden) photon is a massive U(1) gauge boson theorized as a dark force mediator and as a dark matter candidate. Dark photons can be detected with axion cavity haloscopes by probing for a power excess caused by the dark photon’s kinetic mixing with Standard Model photons. Haloscope axion exclusion limits may therefore be converted into competitive dark photon parameter limits via the calculation of a corresponding dark photon to photon coupling factor. This calculation allows for an improvement in sensitivity of around 4 orders of magnitude relative to other dark photon exclusions and may be attained using existing data. We present how one converts haloscope axion search limits and a summary of relevant experimental parameters from published searches. In addition, we have included the code that can be used to generate our dark photon exclusion limits for the cases described in this paper. Finally, we present limits on the kinetic mixing coefficient between dark photons and the Standard Model photons based on existing haloscope axion searches.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Agility of Spin Hall Nano-Oscillators

We investigate the temporal response of constriction-based spin Hall nano-oscillators driven by pulsed stimuli using time-resolved Brillouin light scattering microscopy. The growth rate of the magnetization auto-oscillations, enabled by spin Hall effect and spin-orbit torque, is found to vary with the amplitude of the input voltage pulses, as well as the synchronization frequency set by an external microwave input. The combination of voltage and microwave pulses allows us to generate auto-oscillation signals with multilevel amplitude and frequency in the time domain. Our findings suggest that the lead time of processes such as synchronization and logic using spin Hall nano-oscillators can be reduced to the nanosecond timescale.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Water vapor and lapse rate feedbacks in the climate system

Water vapor is a greenhouse gas that dominates Earth’s terrestrial radiation absorption. As the planetary temperature warms, forced by increasing. and other greenhouse gases, water vapor content of the atmosphere increases, thereby producing the strongest positive feedback in the climate system. At the same time, the rate at which atmospheric temperature drops with height (the “lapse rate”) is expected to decrease with warming. This represents a smaller, but significant, negative feedback since it enables the planet to radiate more effectively to space. The two feedbacks are closely coupled to each other, and the combined result represents the foundational net positive feedback in the climate system, mandating substantial global warming in response to increased greenhouse gases. This review summarizes the published work that has provided an ever deepening understanding of these critical feedbacks. The historical context, beginning with the 19th century awakening to the importance of water vapor in the climate, is outlined before the review’s focus shifts to the theoretical, observational, and modeling work in recent decades that has transformed our understanding of the feedbacks’ role in climate change. It is shown that the evidence is now overwhelming that combined water vapor and lapse rate processes indeed provide the strongest positive feedback in the climate system. However, important challenges remain. This review provides physicists with a deeper understanding of these feedbacks and stimulates engagement with the climate research community. Together the scientific community can facilitate further rigor, understanding, and confidence in these most fundamental Earth system processes.
EARTH SCIENCE
APS physics

Physical Review Applied

Bo Zhao, Jiahui Wang, Zhexin Zhao, Cheng Guo, Zongfu Yu, and Shanhui Fan. -Based OLEDs with Sub-Band-Gap Turn-On Electroluminescence. Linyao Tu, Xiantong Tang, Ying Wang, Xi Zhao, Caihong Ma, Shengnan Ye, and Zuhong Xiong. Phys. Rev. Applied 16, 064002 (2021) – Published 1 December 2021. Show Abstract. Energy Research. Optoelectronics.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy