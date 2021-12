Medical marijuana is currently available in Minnesota in the form of pills, which I’ve heard, can be too expensive for many to purchase, as well as vapor oils, powdered mixtures, topicals that absorb into your skin, as well as lozenges. There are many people that cannot tolerate the current forms that are available, so the Minnesota Department of Health said that it plans on approving edibles including gummies and chews infused with cannabis to help those patients find an option that will work for them.

