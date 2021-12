Mobile network operators (MNOs) expect most new revenue in the next 5-10 years to come from 5G enterprise and partner services. This greatly transforms service assurance. The success of new 5G services depends on meeting unprecedented user expectations, from humans AND machines. MNOs will need to form partnerships and gain visibility into each link of the 5G 'supply chain,' even those they don’t control. Without this, MNOs cannot hope to effectively manage complex 5G networks and deliver advanced services. This means planning, design, building, launching, and service assurance must also be transformed.

