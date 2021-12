The Love of Christ Food Pantry in Temple celebrated its 30th year of impacting local residents on Thursday during a fish fry luncheon at Western Hills Church of Christ. “We could not do it without help from the community and from people like us,” Linda Neighbors, the board president for the Love of Christ Food Pantry, said. “I would think that the people who founded this (in 1991) would be amazed.”

