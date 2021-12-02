ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Zeros and Ones writer-director Abel Ferrara discusses storytelling, making a film during pandemic

By Print
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s not much middle ground when processing the kind of dark arthouse films Abel Ferrara writes and directs. Even after five decades, Ferrara’s approach to filmmaking remains equal parts provocative and polarizing. From his grimy 1992 crime drama Bad Lieutenant starring Oscar nominee Harvey Keitel to his six collaborations with Oscar...

www.sacurrent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘C’mon C’mon’ Writer-Director Mike Mills and Star Gaby Hoffmann Reflect on Intimate Film, Courting Joaquin Phoenix

Mike Mills’ black-and-white film C’mon C’mon is a gorgeous exploration of a relationship between a boy named Jesse (played by Woody Norman) and his uncle Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) while the kid grapples with growing up and his complicated family dynamic. Mills’ screenplay was inspired by his relationship with his own child, says the filmmaker, while star Gaby Hoffmann was drawn to the script due to her experience as a mother — and because she thought it is a rare story that leans in on “the things that I think about all the time.” Mills and Hoffmann spoke to THR about how the...
MOVIES
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
Variety

Gotham Awards Predictions: Will Netflix Rule Both Sides of Film and TV With ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Squid Game’?

The Gotham Awards will be the first awards body on the independent circuit to choose its winners for the year on Monday. On the film side, two Netflix features lead the tally, both from debut women filmmakers — Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” There isn’t always an obvious blueprint to predicting this group. As we saw with last year’s two tied categories (please, God, no more ties), things could get interesting at Cipriani Wall Street. The Gotham are just the start of a busy week that has a great influence on the Oscar race. After Monday’s first...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Health
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Jesus
Person
Abel Ferrara
Person
Harvey Keitel
Person
Willem Dafoe
Harper's Bazaar

Writer-director Céline Sciamma on crafting a resonant film about childhood during Covid

The French writer-director Céline Sciamma has been making beautifully observed, empathetic films for more than a decade. She began her career with a delicate coming-of-age trilogy, presenting a young woman’s sexual awakening (Water Lilies), the struggles of a gender non-conforming child (Tomboy) and a teenager’s entry into a Parisian gang (Girlhood). Despite her immense critical acclaim, it wasn’t until 2019 that Sciamma really shot to international stardom with the success of Portrait of a Lady on Fire, her smouldering lesbian romance that has inspired fan fiction, tattoos, SNL parodies and a legion of admirers known as Portrait Nation. Looking back on it now, Sciamma is still processing her escalating fame. “Oh my God,” she gasps at the memory. “It was one of the best years. Very intense, it kept becoming more and more overwhelming. It was quite beautiful to watch people connecting with the movie. I received a lot of messages from all around the world – because there’s a fandom, it’s a community. Then everything stopped, you know? It definitely feels like a climax because it was interrupted.”
MOVIES
gameranx.com

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Director Wanted To Make A Classic Horror Film

There are quite a few movie franchises out there that tap into the horror genre each year. However, some of these films attempt to grab viewers by quick jumpscares or more action-horror experiences. When it comes to the upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, viewers can expect more of a classic horror film experience. At least that’s what the director is aiming for.
MOVIES
Raindance

A Writer’s Voice and a Director’s Vision – Lapwing

As a writer, I have always been passionate about telling stories about the female voice, and exploring the female experience. When it came to the point, a few years ago, where I felt (semi) ready to embark on writing my first feature, I had a clear sense of the kind of story I wanted to tell. That project, LAPWING, is now my debut feature film as screenwriter, releasing in UK cinemas and on VOD from November 2021.
MOVIES
News 4 Buffalo

“Psych” creator speaks on spinoff films, challenges filming in another country during pandemic

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (WIVB) — The “Psych” gang is back for another installment in the show’s series of post-finale spinoff movies, as “Psych 3: This is Gus” began streaming on Peacock November 18. The movie, which was filmed this past summer, faced its share of challenges while filming, however show creator and director Steve Franks […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vatican City#Film Industry#Buddhism#American#Vod#The White House#Christianity#The World Trade Center#Catholic
bloody-disgusting.com

Hammer Films Forms Hammer Studios Ltd. to Restore Classic Horror Films and Make New Ones!

You can’t talk about the history of horror without talking about Hammer Horror, with Hammer Film Productions over the years releasing countless classics including their own takes on iconic monsters such as Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Mummy, and still pumping out new horror to this day with newer movies such as The Woman in Black and The Lodge.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

The Essentials: The Films Of Abel Ferrara

​​“My existence is about making movies, so I’ve just got to rock and roll with the punches.”. That’s a quote from the inimitable, Bronx-born Abel Ferrara, one of the most brilliant and infamous filmmakers currently living. For nearly half a century now, Ferrara has been rocking and rolling with the punches; yes, Ferrara has technically been making movies that long, if you count scabrous early shorts “The Hold-Up” and “Nicky’s Film” (respectively about a gas station robbery, and a schmuck in hock to the mob). In the process, Ferrara has created some of the most idiosyncratic, unhinged genre cinema ever to see distribution in America.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Miyazaki, Bored to Tears With Retirement, Will Make One Last Film

Legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki has confirmed his plans to emerge from retirement and make one final feature. In a new interview with The New York Times Style Magazine, the Studio Ghibli giant said he would be directing a new project called How Do You Live? When asked by the magazine why he was saddling up for one more ride, Miyazaki simply said: “Because I wanted to.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dailydead.com

Interview: Writer/Director Nathalie Biancheri Discusses the Inspirations Behind the Story of WOLF and More!

This Friday, December 3rd, Focus Features is unleashing Nathalie Biancheri’s psychological drama Wolf which is centered around characters who all share a common diagnosis: species dysphoria. At the center of Biancheri’s story is Jacob (played by George MacKay), who ends up in a clinic after his belief that he’s a wolf trapped inside a human body ends up taking a toll on his everyday life and he hopes that he can get the treatment he needs in order to live up to society’s standards of what’s “normal.” While there, Jacob meets the enigmatic Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp) who becomes something of a kindred spirit to him, and soon enough, they’re both faced with some tough decisions about their identities and just where they want to fit in after all.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fremont Tribune

Director To Instruct Youth Film Camp

An established film director, entertainer, writer and public speaker will be instructor of this year’s Film It Camp in Fremont and Lincoln. The Digg Site Productions welcomes Ishma Valenti for its Film It Camp which will take place next Saturday. The camp seeks to educate and expose young filmmakers to...
FREMONT, NE
Deadline

‘Respect’ Director Liesl Tommy And Crew Discuss Making A Film “About Beauty And Really Showing Black Families” – Contenders New York

Respect director Liesl Tommy was joined by writer Tracey Scott Wilson, cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau and production designer Ina Mayhew at Deadline’s Contenders: New York award-season event Saturday to discuss their movie about legendary singer Aretha Franklin. From a screenplay by Wilson (The Americans, Fosse/Verdon), Tommy’s feature directorial debut stars Jennifer Hudson as  Franklin and focuses on first two decades of Franklin’s life — from her upbringing as a musical prodigy through the loss of her mother to a rise to stardom that defied the constraints of an abusive marriage and a patriarchal system. Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy