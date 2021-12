The Sidney City Council on Nov. 23 heard an update on a project designed to upgrade the trail system adjacent to East Old Post Road. The project traces its history to a ½ percent Occupation Tax applied by Cabela's. Early this year, the Occupation Tax was defined with a balance of about $740,000. Initially, the council discussed how to use it, are there options on where to use it and what can be done with the balance.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO