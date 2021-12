HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) – Hastings community members rallied on Saturday afternoon to show their support for a school board chair and her child, who was recently outed as transgender during a school board election. Hastings School Board Chair Kelsey Waits did not win re-election in November, and told CNN that the result seemed like a relief. She recently opened up about her story, describing herself as a mother interested in local politics, who felt the tension in the community as COVID-19 pushed classes online and parents split on either side of the mask-wearing debate. But eventually the attacks became personal, and a...

HASTINGS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO