MURRAY – A Farmington artist has created a new bear wood carving for the Oaks Country Club, and the club is taking submissions to decide what its name will be. Tim Thurmond, who has been president of Oaks Country Club for the last five years, said that after one of the pine trees on the golf course fell over about two years ago, the club had plans to remove it. Instead, one of the club’s board members had a better idea.

MURRAY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO