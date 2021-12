Here's your Investing Action Plan: what you need to know as an investor for the coming week. The stock market turns rough as investors train a wary eye on the spread of the new omicron coronavirus variant. And while the earnings season rolls to a close, a handful of homebuilder stocks will be key to watch, trading near buy points as Toll Brothers (TOL) prepares to deliver results.

REAL ESTATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO