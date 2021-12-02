Linear Systems Expands Product Line To Include High-performance Discretes In Dual-Flat No-Leads (DFN) Packages For Space Sensitive Applications
FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, announced it has expanded its product line to include the availability of key, high-performance discrete small-signal parts in Dual-Flat No-Leads packages (DFN). This package has a reduced...www.thepress.net
Comments / 0