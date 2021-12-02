Linear Systems Expands Product Line To Include High-performance Discretes In Dual-Flat No-Leads (DFN) Packages For Space Sensitive Applications

In intralogistics, there has been a real hype about robotics for some years now, whether in trade journals or at fairs. Most of them are classic six-axis articulated robots that are looking for their way out of a production environment and into logistics. The goal: fully automated small parts picking. The main driver here is the labor shortage, the big challenge not a technical component like the robot or the gripper, but the design of an overall economic process. Since robots can only handle a portion of the items in each assortment, there are parallel streams of goods and thus possible risks with regard to the flow of goods, inventories, synchronization and consolidation.

ENGINEERING ・ 2 DAYS AGO