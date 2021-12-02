ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linear Systems Expands Product Line To Include High-performance Discretes In Dual-Flat No-Leads (DFN) Packages For Space Sensitive Applications

By Linear Integrated Systems
 2 days ago
FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, announced it has expanded its product line to include the availability of key, high-performance discrete small-signal parts in Dual-Flat No-Leads packages (DFN). This package has a reduced...

The Press

Playvox Recognized as Strong Performer in Independent Research Firm Report

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading provider of workforce engagement management solutions for the digital-first and CRM-centric contact center, today announced that it has been recognized in its first appearance as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Workforce Optimization Platforms, Q4 2021. The Forrester report names the eight most significant providers in the category, citing that the Playvox "...commitment to be a cloud-only provider reflects its confidence in bringing together a strong WFO suite for digital channels."
BUSINESS
techeblog.com

Engineered Arts Unveils Ameca Humanoid Robot AI Platform, Set to Make Public Debut at CES 2022

Set to make its public debut at CES 2022 next month in Las Vegas, Engineered Arts’ Ameca humanoid robot AI platform is claimed to be the world’s most advanced human shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology. Remember David and Walter from the movie “Prometheus”? Ameca is set to be a platform for development into future robotics technologies, and could pave the way for a similar robot if given the ability to learn on its own. Read more for a video and additional information.
ENGINEERING
roboticstomorrow.com

Robots on Their Own - Fully Automatic Picking of Unknown Products From Bulk Material

In intralogistics, there has been a real hype about robotics for some years now, whether in trade journals or at fairs. Most of them are classic six-axis articulated robots that are looking for their way out of a production environment and into logistics. The goal: fully automated small parts picking. The main driver here is the labor shortage, the big challenge not a technical component like the robot or the gripper, but the design of an overall economic process. Since robots can only handle a portion of the items in each assortment, there are parallel streams of goods and thus possible risks with regard to the flow of goods, inventories, synchronization and consolidation.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.
COMPUTERS
Electronic Engineering Times

How Advancements in Machine Vision Propel Factory Revolution

Factories are being transformed from the ground up as the Fourth Industrial Revolution gains momentum. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is ramping up. But what is it exactly? What technological advancements enable this new wave of transition to more advanced production means and processes? And what is the role of machine vision in this huge gear train? Let’s take a quick spin through the history of manufacturing to understand the context of transformation that currently occurs within factories, marked by a number of milestones introducing new means to mechanize production and push it to the next level.
ENGINEERING
thefabricator.com

Small-footprint PL80 robot from Yaskawa designed for palletizing, picking

Yaskawa Motoman has introduced the compact, 5-axis PL80 robot. It is suitable for palletizing/depalletizing, order picking, layer picking and forming, and other logistical tasks for end-of-line or distribution automation. Featuring an 80-kg payload capacity, the robot offers a 2,061-mm horizontal reach, 3,291-mm vertical reach, and 0.03-mm repeatability. It features fast...
ELECTRONICS
uasweekly.com

Kratos Receives Initial Production Order for Affordable, High Performance Jet Engines for Aerial System Application

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has recently received an initial production order for a new, affordable, high performance jet engine for an aerial vehicle application from a national security related customer. Kratos is currently under contract from several government and other national security related customers for the development of next generation, affordable, high performance turbojet, turbofan, and other engine types for unmanned aerial system (UAS) aircraft, cruise missiles, powered munitions, and other related leading technology systems. Work under this new, initial production order will be performed at a secure Kratos manufacturing facility. Due to competitive, customer related, security related, and other reasons, no additional information will be provided related to this recent contract award.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Renesas Adds New Power Line Communication Modem IC Enabling High-Speed, Long Distance Communication, Expanding Practical PLC Applications

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2021-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced the R9A06G061 power line communication (PLC) modem IC. The R9A06G061 delivers high-speed communication at up to 1 Mbps over long distances of a kilometer or more, without the need for relays, expanding the range of practical applications for PLC. Optimized analog peripheral functions reduce the number of external components required, allowing for less expensive and more compact systems. With this combination, the new R9A06G061 is ideally suited for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) control, lighting system control in office buildings, and string monitoring and power conditioner control in solar power systems. Since it does not require the installation of dedicated cables, the R9A06G061 can enable low-cost system monitoring in applications such as monitoring of cellular antennas or motors in submersible pumps.
TECHNOLOGY
thefabricator.com

Autonomous mobile robots could change metal fabrication

If you want to automate laser cutting or punching, you’ve got plenty of options, from simple loading and unloading to a range of tower systems. Part removal and stacking automation is starting to proliferate too. The latest lasers offer beam control that make automated denesting much more reliable than it used to be.
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

TYAN Delivers Leading Performance For HPC Applications At SC21

Powering the HPC Datacenter of the Future with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors. TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, showcases its latest high performance computing platforms powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors targeting computationally intensive applications at SC21 virtual event during November.
COMPUTERS
The Press

Wind Harvest places an order for rare-earth-free permanent magnet direct drive generators with GreenSpur Wind

UK rare-earth-free innovator GreenSpur receives generator order from US firm Wind Harvest. DAVIS, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UK firm GreenSpur Wind has confirmed an order for three 70kW rare-earth-free permanent magnet direct drive generators to Wind Harvest of the United States. The transaction represents a first US sale for GreenSpur. Its unique ferrite-based generator technology eliminates the need for costly and supply-constrained rare-earth magnets. The order is subject only to the success of Wind Harvest's current funding campaign.
ECONOMY
theiet.org

Sending data through human tissue provides medium for the ‘Internet of Bodies’

Scientists have proposed the “Internet of Bodies” (IoB) which uses human body tissue, which is mostly conductive, to power data transmission. According to KAUST researchers, human body communication (HBC) can provide highly secure and power-efficient data transmission among wearable, implanted and ingested medical devices. The findings open the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Self-expanding Coronary Stents Market Inflation, Premiumization, Supply, Demand and Performance| Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Global Self-expanding Coronary Stents Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Self-expanding Coronary Stents Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Self-expanding Coronary Stents Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Self-expanding Coronary Stents Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
BUSINESS
The Press

Cardiff Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced that on December 2, 2021, non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 200,112 shares of its common stock were granted to two new employees. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employees becoming employees of Cardiff Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
CANCER
Sourcing Journal

Milliken & Company: Global Industry Leader in the Sustainable Manufacturing of Performance and Protective Textiles

Milliken & Company is a global industrial manufacturer that has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Their research, design, manufacturing and consulting expertise span multiple markets, including floor coverings, specialty chemicals, and performance and protective textiles. In 2020, in light of the demand for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect America’s frontline workers, Milliken pivoted their in-house capacities to produce fabrics for advanced medical PPE. Milliken’s standard products are woven and knitted protective textiles used in uniforms in the dental, education and hospitality industries. Milliken integrates high-quality cotton into several fabric blends, such as their UltraSoft®...
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

Engineers build a high-speed projector with visible and infrared capabilities

An international business–academia collaboration has yielded a new type of projector that can project RGB and invisible infrared images simultaneously and independently at a high speed of almost 1,000 fps. With its high image alignment accuracy enabled by a custom optics engine, this projector integrates invisible sensing and visible display for a wide range of novel applications, such as dynamic projection mapping.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Building A Tooling Strategy with Humans-in-the-Loop

The machine learning journey requires strategic tooling to achieve high quality data and enable large scale production. Hear from natural language processing and computer vision experts as they uncover how to build scalable data labeling pipelines with humans-in-the-loop.
SOFTWARE
Physics World

Synthetic diamond: material innovations open new frontiers in quantum metrology

The latest addition to Element Six’s DNV™ Series of synthetic diamond offers increased design flexibility to scientists and engineers working on next-generation quantum sensing systems. Design, development and at-scale fabrication of “perfectly imperfect diamonds”, uniquely tailored for quantum metrology applications such as compact magnetometers, RF sensors, solid-state gyroscopes and room-temperature...
CHEMISTRY
