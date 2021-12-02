Wetzel's Pretzels is Cruisin' into 2022 with Rose Parade® Debut

North and Central Whidbey are getting ready to welcome in the Christmas season with their traditional celebrations Dec. 4. In Oak Harbor, the Santa Cruise will begin at 4 p.m. Oak Harbor Main Street Association Executive Director Maragaret Livermore said Santa will travel around town, down Bayshore Drive and up Pioneer Way, where he will park somewhere between Dock Street and the mall. There, participants can cruise by in their own decorated cars to wave to Santa and get a candy cane.

OAK HARBOR, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO