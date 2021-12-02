ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ViaCyte's Stem Cell-Derived Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes Shows Promising Results in Two Published Studies

By ViaCyte, Inc.
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing novel cell replacement therapies to address diseases with significant unmet needs, announced publication of promising preliminary results of an ongoing, first-in-human Phase 1/2 study demonstrating that its stem cell-derived therapy can produce insulin in...

#Type 1 Diabetes#Stem Cells#Stem Cell Research#Viacyte Inc#Cell Reports Medicine#Canada Research Chair#The University Of Alberta#Ubc#Vancouver Coastal Health#Vch
Benzinga

Longeveron Announces Clinical Collaboration To Study Cell Therapy Aging Treatment In Japan: Why It Matters

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) announced Friday a clinical trial collaboration to study its lead investigational asset, Lomecel-B. What Happened: Florida-based Longeverson said it has entered into a sponsored clinical research agreement with Japan's National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology and the Juntendo University Hospital to study Lomcecel-B in older, frail Japanese subjects.
HEALTH
