ViaCyte's Stem Cell-Derived Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes Shows Promising Results in Two Published Studies

Juan Carlos HernÃ¡ndez-BoludaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4289-311322,. The optimal CD34"‰+"‰cell dose in the setting of RIC allo-HCT for myelofibrosis (MF) remains unknown. We retrospectively analyzed 657 patients with primary or secondary MF transplanted with use of peripheral blood (PB) stem cells after fludarabine/melphalan or fludarabine/busulfan RIC regimen. Median patient age was 58 (range, 22"“76) years. Donors were HLA-identical sibling (MSD) or unrelated (UD). Median follow-up was 46 (2"“194) months. Patients transplanted with higher doses of CD34"‰+"‰cells (>7.0"‰Ã—"‰106/kg), had an increased chance of achievement of both neutrophil (hazard ratio (HR), 1.46; P"‰<"‰0.001) and platelet engraftment (HR, 1.43; P"‰<"‰0.001). In a model with interaction, for patients transplanted from a MSD, higher CD34"‰+"‰dose was associated with improved overall survival (HR, 0.63; P"‰="‰0.04) and relapse-free survival (HR, 0.61; P"‰="‰0.02), lower risk of non-relapse mortality (HR, 0.57; P"‰="‰0.04) and higher rate of platelet engraftment. The combined effect of higher cell dose and UD was apparent only for higher neutrophil and platelet recovery rate. We did not document any detrimental effect of high CD34"‰+"‰dose on transplant outcomes. More bulky splenomegaly was an adverse factor for survival, engraftment and NRM. Our analysis suggests a potential benefit for MF patients undergoing RIC PB-allo-HCT receiving more than 7.0"‰Ã—"‰106/kg CD34"‰+"‰cells.
