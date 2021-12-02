ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer.ai Launches API to Seamlessly Integrate Data Into Any Third-Party Application

By Placer.ai
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Placer.ai, the leader in location analytics and foot traffic data, announced today the launch of its new API. Placer API is a fully featured REST API that is easy to integrate and offers support in a variety of different coding languages. Placer API...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

