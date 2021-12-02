Elum and USHydrations Partnership Results in Record-Breaking Efficiency

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evite, the world's leading digital invitation service, is pleased to announce a partnership with Ember Fund, an investment management platform, to offer Cryptocurrency gifting as part of Evite's expanded in-platform gifting suite. The integration will allow any consumer to send Bitcoin and cryptocurrency with a few clicks from the Evite platform, creating streamlined opportunities for non-traditional gifting. Built for ease of use for both experienced and novice cryptocurrency owners, Evite and Ember Fund embarked on this partnership to create an intuitive user experience that ultimately leads consumers to the Ember Fund app to claim and monitor their crypto over time.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO