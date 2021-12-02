ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PROTOS in action.

By Elum Inc.
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elum and USHydrations Partnership Results in Record-Breaking Efficiency. TURLOCK, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elum Inc. is committed to...

www.thepress.net

The Press

Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Secures Funding From Strategic Investors Uber, Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, 7-Eleven's 7-Ventures, and Wavemaker Labs. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the closing of a $13 million expanded seed funding round, with participation from strategic investors Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER); Delivery Hero (FRA: DHER) backed DX Ventures; 7-Eleven Inc.'s corporate venture arm, 7-Ventures, LLC; and Wavemaker Partners' food automation focused venture studio Wavemaker Labs. The new round extends Serve's previous seed funding and includes participation by existing seed investors Neo, Western Technology Investment, and Scott Banister among others. The capital will be used to accelerate the company's path to commercial scale, driving its fleet expansion, geographic growth, and continued product development.
BUSINESS
The Press

California Community Choice Financing Authority

CCCFA Issues California's First Municipal Clean Energy Project Revenue Bonds Worth over $2 Billion. OAKLAND, Calif. and SAN RAFAEL, Calif. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) - East Bay Community Energy, MCE, and Silicon Valley Clean Energy – have issued California's first ever municipal non-recourse Clean Energy Project Revenue Bonds through the California Community Choice Financing Authority (CCCFA). Two separate bond issuances, valued at over $2 billion for thirty-year terms, support the purchase of clean electricity to serve over 2.5 million residents and businesses across the Bay Area and Central Valley.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
Ohio Capital Journal

Proposed trucking reforms offload costs on public

In April of 2020, the world saw the largest immediate contraction of consumer spending in recorded history. The fits and starts in the bounce back from this contraction is largely a function of the speed at which the world shut down and opened back up again. While 2020 was the year of hundreds of thousands […] The post Proposed trucking reforms offload costs on public appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
INDUSTRY
The Press

Ember Fund logo

Evite And Ember Fund Partner To Offer Consumers First-Ever Cryptocurrency Gifting Service. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evite, the world's leading digital invitation service, is pleased to announce a partnership with Ember Fund, an investment management platform, to offer Cryptocurrency gifting as part of Evite's expanded in-platform gifting suite. The integration will allow any consumer to send Bitcoin and cryptocurrency with a few clicks from the Evite platform, creating streamlined opportunities for non-traditional gifting. Built for ease of use for both experienced and novice cryptocurrency owners, Evite and Ember Fund embarked on this partnership to create an intuitive user experience that ultimately leads consumers to the Ember Fund app to claim and monitor their crypto over time.
ECONOMY
The Press

Flexport Launches Certified Partner Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Flexport, the platform for global logistics, launched the Flexport Certified Partner Network, an industry-first ecosystem of logistics service providers that brings together local expertise and global accessibility through the Flexport Platform. Breaking away from the traditional freight forwarding business model, the Certified...
INDUSTRY
The Press

New Roles for Three of Austin's Irvine Design Professionals

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Company's Irvine California office announces new roles for three seasoned professionals. Greg Hong transitions to Senior Design Project Manager. Hong has been with Austin as Chief Architect since April 2020 providing oversight to the architectural efforts on projects for our key clients. "Greg's architectural design and management experience will be a great asset to our current and future projects," said Jay Fischer, P.E., Manager of Engineering and Design.
JOBS
The Press

Mode Introduces Visual Explorer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mode Analytics, the most comprehensive platform for collaborative Business Intelligence (BI) and interactive Data Science, today introduced Visual Explorer, a new flexible visualization system that helps analysts explore data faster and provide easy-to-interpret insights to business stakeholders. "Visual Explorer is a best-in-class visualization...
SOFTWARE
The Press

(PRNewsfoto/The Austin Company)

New Roles for Three of Austin's Irvine Design Professionals. IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Company's Irvine California office announces new roles for three seasoned professionals.
JOBS
The Press

IRA Capital Expands Multifamily Portfolio With $42M Long Beach Acquisition

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRA Capital ("IRA") is pleased to announce its $42M acquisition of the Long Beach Collective, a 155-unit multifamily portfolio comprising 17 properties primarily located in the North Alamitos Beach submarket of Downtown Long Beach. The Portfolio was acquired off-market at an attractive basis of $270,000 per unit and was 99% occupied at closing. As part of its business plan, IRA is exploring the addition of up to thirty-three (33) Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to the Portfolio to further enhance affordable housing opportunities in the area. John Alden of Alden Pacific Investments represented IRA in the acquisition.
REAL ESTATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Semiconductor manufacturer Micron to open design center in Midtown

Semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology, Inc. will open a state-of-the-art memory design center in Midtown. The new center, set to open in January, will include offices, a data center, and research and development operations. The design center is expected to create 500 new jobs. Although the location of the site was not included in the media […] The post Semiconductor manufacturer Micron to open design center in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
The Press

Google recommends Swit collaboration platform as 'Innovative Solution'

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swit Technologies Inc., a global enterprise collaboration software company based in San Francisco, has been officially recommended by Google Workspace Marketplace as an innovative solution among new apps. Swit is a comprehensive Work OS suite of collaboration essentials that enhance work efficiency and...
SOFTWARE
The Press

Bavan M. Holloway Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (the "Company") (NYSE:ELY) today announced that it has increased the size of the Company's Board of Directors from twelve to thirteen members, and that Bavan M. Holloway has been appointed to the Board. She will begin serving immediately and will stand for election for a full one-year term at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
ECONOMY
The Press

ExamRoom Live telehealth platform logo

New Telehealth Suite Provides Key Tools for Medical Offices. SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExamRoom Live is making work easier for doctors and staff. This web app offers a better way to see patients and run a medical practice. ExamRoom Live eliminates signing up for multiple platforms to handle telehealth, payment, text messaging, Efax, and time tracking. Now all the necessary operating tools are in one place! Onboarding takes less than 10 minutes, and pricing starts at $10 per month.
HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Tara Maurer-Mackay of PrimaLoft on Reducing Emissions with P.U.R.E.

In this Q&A, Tara Maurer-Mackay, senior vice president, product strategy for PrimaLoft, discusses why reducing emissions must be a priority. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
