The team has welcomed Ben Poole as Head of Office in Singapore. Fifty-five, a global data and analytics consultancy part of the You & Mr Jones BrandTech™ group announced it has continued to expand its global footprint with the launch of its Singapore office and the appointment of Ben Poole as Head of Office. Poole will lead the company’s expansion in Southeast Asia, helping businesses leverage data and technology to engage consumers better, faster, and in a more cost-effective way.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO