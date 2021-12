Sandra Bullock is opening up about her being a mother to two adopted Black children, namely her experience navigating her daughter's trauma following years in foster care. In a new episode of Red Table Talk, the actress explained that although she adopted Louis when he was a newborn back in 2010, her youngest child, 8-year-old Laila, had been through three different foster systems by the time she was 2-and-a-half years old. At that point, Sandra began fostering her.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO