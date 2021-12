Apple is rumored to have a bunch of new Macs coming next year – five of them to be precise – and that might include a new cheaper MacBook Pro. Mark Gurman is one of the most trusted Apple leakers out there, and in his latest newsletter, he outlined the emergence of this fresh entry-level MacBook Pro, along with a revamped MacBook Air with a new design – which has been much rumored – built around the M2 chip.

COMPUTERS ・ 19 HOURS AGO