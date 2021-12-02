ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Collateral cardiovascular damage during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Ramesh Nadarajah
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare pathways for ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) were interrupted during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. A new cardiac MRI study has revealed that increased total ischaemic time for patients with STEMI during major public health restrictions was associated with increased infarct size and other markers of myocardial...

www.nature.com

ophthalmologytimes.com

Study finds elderly patients not at increased risk of cardiovascular issues after both Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

French investigators found that individuals over the age of 75 were not at an increased risk of having a myocardial infarction, stroke, or pulmonary embolism during the 14 days after receiving each of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses against the COVID-19 virus. French investigator reported that individuals aged 75 years and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thechronicleonline.com

Pandemic: COVID-19 boost shots

Everyone age 18 and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which on Nov. 20, authorized pharmacies, health clinics and other vaccine providers in the state to begin administering boosters. The state’s orders follow actions by the federal government and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Panel to authorize expanded booster eligibility.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find how COVID-19 damages lungs

In a new study from the National Institutes of Health, researchers found lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. The finding could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Decline in infectious conjunctivitis during COVID-19 pandemic

(HealthDay)—There was a population-wide decrease in the rate of infectious conjunctivitis in association with public health interventions adopted to curb COVID-19, according to a study published online Nov. 18 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Juan M. Lavista Ferres, from Microsoft Corporation in Redmond, Washington, and colleagues examined whether internet search interest and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxbaltimore.com

Managing diabetes during the COVID-19 Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — November is diabetes awareness month, and during the pandemic it has been particularly important for anyone with diabetes to know their risk factors and manage their condition. Although the risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 in likely, chances can be lower if this chronic condition is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nature.com

Change in Japanese children's 24-hour movement guidelines and mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Specialized guidelines are required for the health behaviors of vulnerable populations such as children. This is especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic, wherein major lifestyle changes have occurred, especially among young children. The present study aims to use longitudinal data to understand changes in the physical activity, screen time, sleep, and mental health of preschoolers in Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to pre-pandemic period. Subjective and objective measures were used to assess the variables of interest longitudinally. It was found that physical activity, adherence to WHO-recommended screen time, and prosocial behaviors decreased significantly. On the other hand, sedentary time and hyperactivity increased. Our results are consistent with findings from other countries. The implications with respect to outdoor playtime, screen-time in the context of online learning during the pandemic, and the effects of parents' mental health on preschool-aged children are discussed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

US adults' blood pressure levels increased during the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is associated with higher blood pressure levels among middle-aged adults across the U.S., according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship journal Circulation. According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Employer surveillance during COVID has damaged trust

Increasing use of staff surveillance by employers during the COVID-19 pandemic endangers trust in the workplace, according to a major new report by the University of St Andrews. The study, for the European Commission's Joint Research Council, also warns employers not to sacrifice ethics for the sake of efficiency as...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows the maximum risks of COVID infection with and without masks

Three meters are not enough to ensure protection. Even at that distance, it takes less than five minutes for an unvaccinated person standing in the breath of a person with COVID-19 to become infected with almost 100 percent certainty. That's the bad news. The good news is that if both are wearing well-fitting medical or, even better, FFP2 masks, the risk drops dramatically. In a comprehensive study, a team from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organisation in Göttingen has investigated to what extent masks protect under which wearing conditions. In the process, the researchers determined the maximum risk of infection for numerous situations and considered several factors that have not been included in similar studies to date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Breakthrough Infections More Common, More Severe Among Immunocompromised Individuals

Studies support the use of a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to increase protection among immunocompromised individuals. Breakthrough COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated individuals are considerably more common among immunocompromised individuals, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Economics. The retrospective cohort study used data from approximately 1.2 million individuals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Two Lots Of COVID Drug Remdesivir Part Of Safety Recall For Glass Particle Contamination

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gilead, the maker of remdesivir, the first antiviral approved to treat COVID-19, is announcing a safety recall. In a statement, the company reports that two lots of its COVID-19 drug remdesivir may be contaminated with glass particles. While there have been no adverse events reported, in theory, the particles could block blood vessels causing stroke and even death. Gilead is notifying distributors and customers about the problem. The infused anti-viral treatment can only be administered in a controlled health care setting like a hospital. Remdesivir is sold under the brand name Veklury and was approved by the FDA for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients 12 years and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

When the going gets tough: Challenges faced by healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Newswise — Osaka, Japan –In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, while many of us remained in the safety of our own homes, frontline healthcare workers faced a sudden influx of patients with the new, highly contagious, life-threatening disease. This undoubtedly caused a great deal of stress among hospital staff. But what exactly were the most difficult aspects from the point of view of the healthcare workers themselves? Researchers from Osaka University have investigated this by conducting a survey of intensive care workers’ experiences in Japan. The results, published this month in Asian Bioethics Review, have revealed a number of ethical and social issues that were particularly challenging, including limited communication and life-sustaining treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Cancer Caregivers Face Mental Health Struggles During COVID-19 Pandemic

Over two-thirds of unpaid caregivers of people living with cancer in the United States report that their emotional and mental health has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 66% reporting that the pandemic has made caregiving harder overall, according to a survey of more than 100 US cancer caregivers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Denaturation of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein under non-thermal microwave radiation

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is still a widespread threat to society. The spike protein of this virus facilitates viral entry into the host cell. Here, the denaturation of the S1 subunit of this spike protein by 2.45Â GHz electromagnetic radiation was studied quantitatively. The study only pertains to the pure electromagnetic effects by eliminating the bulk heating effect of the microwave radiation in an innovative setup that is capable of controlling the temperature of the sample at any desired intensity of the electromagnetic field. This study was performed at the internal human body temperature, 37Â Â°C, for a relatively short amount of time under a high-power electromagnetic field. The results showed that irradiating the protein with a 700Â W, 2.45Â GHz electromagnetic field for 2Â min can denature the protein to around 95%. In comparison, this is comparable to thermal denaturation at 75Â Â°C for 40Â min. Electromagnetic denaturation of the proteins of the virus may open doors to potential therapeutic or sanitation applications.
SCIENCE

