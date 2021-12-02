ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TTF surge breaks on Dec 2

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe January contract was down 4.35% as of GMT 12:45. The January gas delivery contract at the Dutch...

naturalgasworld.com

Strike's Walyering-5 in Perth basin confirms gas presence

The results of Walyering-5 have exceeded the company’s expectations. Sydney-listed Strike Energy on December 6 said the Walyering-5 (W5) well has confirmed the presence of a conventional gas accumulation at the Walyering gas field in the Perth basin. “The results of W5 have exceeded the company’s expectations with both higher...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Europe in ‘real trouble’ with natural gas: press

European gas storage levels are far below the 10-year average for this time of year. The head of Europe’s largest operator of natural gas storage sites told the Bloomberg news service December 3 that a cold winter could be a disaster for the Continent. Depleted storage levels and concerns about...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US Henry Hub stable on Dec 2

Offshore demand for LNG could be supportive of prices in the future. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas was holding steady early in the December 2 session, but forecasts of strong LNG demand could add a long-term premium. The January gas delivery contract at the US Henry...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Sound extends deadline for Moroccan LNG deal

The parties have until December 17 to satisfy or waive agreed conditions. London-listed Sound Energy announced on December 1 it had agreed an extension to the deadline for concluding an LNG sales deal in Morocco. The deal will underpin the construction of a micro-sized liquefaction plant at Sound's Tendrara concession....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Mwh#Covid 19#Africa#Gmt 12 45#Dutch
naturalgasworld.com

State Gas restarts tests at Queensland project

Activities at Reid’s Dome are aimed at enhancing production from the Serocold-1 and Nyanda-8 wells to the levels achieved at the Nyanda-4 well. Queensland-focused gas company State Gas on November 30 said production enhan...
WORLD
OilPrice.com

Gazprom Reports Record-Breaking Profits Amid Surging Gas Prices

Russian gas giant Gazprom reported on Monday record profits for the third quarter on the back of soaring natural gas prices in its key export market, Europe. The Russian gas monopoly—which holds one-third of the gas supply to Europe and which some critics have slammed for keeping European gas prices too high by not delivering extra supply on top of its contractual obligations—reported record-high net profit, sales, and free cash flow for the third quarter, it said on Monday.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

Protesters hit S.Africa beaches to oppose oil exploration

Hundreds of environmentalist demonstrators gathered on South African beaches Sunday to protest against oil and gas exploration by energy giant Shell. In Cape Town protesters held up the peace symbol, banners reading "Shell in Hell" and a giant model snoek fish to highlight their concerns about the potential impact of the project on sea life. Under a dull, rainy sky, protesters in Gqeberha waved signs showing a Shell logo altered to resemble a hand showing its middle finger and calling for a boycott of the group's petrol stations. Activists say Shell's plans to search for oil and gas deposits off South Africa's beloved Wild Coast -- a key tourist attraction -- pose a danger to marine animals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gas-fired thermal generation continues to dominate Nigeria’s power mix as renewables take a backseat

Thermal power will continue to make up the majority of Nigeria’s power mix in the next decade, rising from an 82.9% share in 2020 to 84.1% by 2030. Thermal power will continue to make up the majority of Nigeria’s power mix in the next decade, rising from an 82.9% share in 2020 to 84.1% by 2030, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that the country’s reliance on thermal power has meant renewable energy has taken a backseat, holding a meagre 0.2% in 2020 that is only expected to rise to 1.5% by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Global LNG still bullish in the face of Omicron headwinds

Despite a new Covid-19 variant of concern, falling temperatures and European supply uncertainty are bolstering global gas markets. Natural gas prices may face headwinds from the Covid-19 Omicron variant and doubts over vaccine efficacy, which is causing a pullback in energy commodities worldwide, but bullish factors are still at play as temperatures drop and the saga of European supply uncertainty continues.
TRAFFIC
wccbcharlotte.com

AAA: Price Of Oil Falls As Gas Prices In Carolinas Follow Suit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — The price of crude oil fell more than $10 on Friday following the news of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, now making the price of crude $68 per barrel. Meanwhile, gas prices in the Carolinas subsequently followed suit, with both states seeing declines on the week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Cooper in talks to buy Orbost gas plant from APA

The plant's performance has been impaired by unexplained foaming in the absorber section of the sulphur recovery unit. Australian gas producer Cooper Energy on December 1 said it is exploring the option of buying the Orbost gas processing plan...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Vintage Energy signs Vali gas supply deal

Vintage and its joint venture partners, Metgasco and Bridgeport, will supply the gas produced from the Vali field to AGL Wholesale Gas, a unit of Australian gas retailer AGL. Australian oil and gas explorer Vintage Energy has signed a heads of agreement to sell the gas produced from its Vali field in Cooper basin to AGL Energy, it said on December 6.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Jadestone strikes Indonesian gas deal

The deal comes less than a year after Jadestone took control of the project. Jadestone Energy has reached an agreement to sell gas from the Akatara field off the coast of Indonesia, the London-listed company said on December 1. The buyer is PT Pelayanan Listrik Nasional Batam, which has committed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US natural gas price tanking

A forecast for warmer weather is dragging the US benchmark lower. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas lost ground early in the November 30 session amid reports of milder weather ahead for much of the continental United States. The January gas delivery contract at the US Henry...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Sound strikes second gas deal in Morocco

The agreement underpins the second stage of development at the Tendrara concession. London-listed Sound Energy announced on November 30 it had entered into a binding deal to sell gas from the second stage of its Tendrara project in Morocco to local state-owned power company ONEE. Sound reached a 1o...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas announces gas find off Malaysia

Thai state-run PTTEP operates Block SK417 with a 80% interest. State-run Petronas on November 30 announced a gas discovery from its Nangka-1 wildcat exploration well in Block SK417 offshore Malaysia. The Nangka-1 well was drilled to a depth of 3,758 m in September 2021. “The sweet gas was discovered in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

