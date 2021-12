Some people just know how to get it done in the end—they know how to close Game 7 or run the 2-minute drill or wrap up the deer season with an absolute stud of a buck. They’re the kind of people you want to emulate and learn from. And to help you do just that, we reached out to four expert whitetail hunters known for getting it done when the season is on the line. Together, these closers have tagged more than 70 Pope and Young and Boone and Crockett trophies in the late fall or winter, and they will tell you exactly how to end this season with your best buck ever.

3 DAYS AGO