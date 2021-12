Chelsea are winless in their past seven Premier League games against Manchester United - their longest such run since a 10-game streak between 1938 and 1950. United have kept a clean sheet in their past four league meetings with the Blues. The only team to record a shutout in more consecutive league games against Chelsea is Newcastle United (six in a row between 1913 and 1919).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO