Reply to 'Clarifying US regulations on xenotransplantation' and 'International standards and guidelines for xenotransplantation'

By Koko Kwisda
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe response provided by International Xenotransplantation Association representatives Hawthorne et al. criticizes the lack of mention of their scientific...

