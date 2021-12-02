ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Magic Returns Downtown Saturday With The Lighting Of The Tree

By Brett Alan
96.1 The Breeze
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It really does feel like a magical time of year when you finally plug the lights in and your tree glows in the darkness. That magic returns to downtown this weekend in Buffalo. There's no question that the holiday season is already underway. Heck, a lot of people have...

961thebreeze.com

