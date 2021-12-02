Christmas Magic Returns Downtown Saturday With The Lighting Of The Tree

The Valley Springs Area Business Association presents the 38-39th Annual Valley Springs Christmas Tree Lighting Event at its new location — now right in the heart of Downtown Valley Springs, right at the 4 way Stop where Highway 12 and 26 meet! Saturday, December 4th the festivities start at 5:30 p.m. with cookies, hot chocolate, and come and meet Santa who will be arriving shortly after 5:30 p.m. with the help of our local Fire Department. Then at 7 p.m. we will be turning on the Lights of the Christmas tree for the first time. Then at 7:30 p.m. we will be making the parade winner announcements and handing out trophies, so we hope to see everyone there. Remember, the event is free for everyone. We'd love to see you out here in the community. Please Contact Hugo from Valley Springs ABA at 209-920-7034.

VALLEY SPRINGS, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO