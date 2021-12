Erlanger, KY (December 6, 2021) – Advanced Handling Systems (AHS, LLC), a leading full-service integrator of automated fulfillment and distribution solutions, and Radial, a bpost group company, a leader in omnichannel ecommerce technologies and operations, announced today a continued partnership to implement a new system for Gymshark in Allentown, PA. This facility will utilize the Exotec Skypod System as the central pick engine, seamlessly switching between batch and discrete picking to optimize the overall facility. Gymshark's explosive growth drove AHS and Radial to think outside the box, keeping flexibility as the number one priority. This impressive system will support output of over 240,000 units per day.

ERLANGER, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO