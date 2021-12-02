ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idiopathic inflammatory myopathies

Cover picture for the articleThis PrimeView highlights epidemiology, mechanisms and management of idiopathic...

MedicalXpress

Prevalence of primary sclerosing cholangitis in inflammatory bowel disease explored

(HealthDay)—The pooled prevalence of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is 2.16 percent in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a review published in the December issue of Gastroenterology. Brigida Barberio, from the University of Padova in Italy, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis assessing the prevalence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
reviewofoptometry.com

Study Confirms Brolucizumab May Trigger Inflammatory Events

Inflammatory eye conditions are a rare occurrence in patients on brolucizumab, but the risk is still there. Photo: Novartis. Click image to enlarge. The safety profile of brolucizumab (Beovu) has been a topic of much discussion since soon after its initial FDA approval in 2019 for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). Postmarketing reports of adverse events such as retinal vasculitis (RV) and retinal occlusive vasculitis (RO) triggered an investigation by Novartis and an external safety committee, which concluded that patients receiving brolucizumab injections may be at increased risk for RV and/or RO, usually accompanied by intraocular inflammation (IOI). A research team decided to further examine these findings by looking at two large databases of patients who received brolucizumab injections, which revealed the incidence rate of IOI and/or RO to be about 2.4%.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Review Explains Role of IL-11 in Inflammatory Diseases

Circulating Interleukin-11 is difficult to detect in healthy individuals, but when it is present in various inflammatory diseases, it has an elevated present in affected tissues, according to a literature review. Circulating Interleukin-11 (IL-11) is difficult to detect in healthy individuals, but when it is present in various inflammatory diseases,...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Anti-inflammatory Diet May Affect Physical Functioning in RA

A new sub-analysis suggested eating foods with anti-inflammatory properties may improve physical functioning in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. A new controlled crossover study found a diet based on anti-inflammatory foods did not have a significant impact on health-related quality of life (HRQoL) among patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). However, a sub-analysis of the data suggested the diet may make a difference in physical functioning.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Poor sleep reprograms the human immune landscape toward inflammatory, aging and autoimmune phenotypes

An important public health issue. Sleep is an indispensable attribute of life. However, the poor sleep experiences, including poor sleep quality and acute sleep loss after staying up (SU), are common among collegiate athletes1. Poor sleep has been reported to associate with higher incidence of autoimmune diseases, tumors and infections2-4. In addition, prolonged habitual sleep deﬁciency lead to chronic, systemic, low-grade inﬂammation and is associated with various inflammation-related diseases, such as diabetes and atherosclerosis5,6. Therefore, a comprehensive and systematic study of the effects of poor sleep on the immune system is essential to understand the immune mechanisms underlying the increased risk of related diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers find new link between a disrupted body clock and inflammatory diseases

New research from RCSI has demonstrated the significant role that an irregular body clock plays in driving inflammation in the body's immune cells, with implications for the most serious and prevalent diseases in humans. Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the research was led by the School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular...
SCIENCE
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
Health
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Byrdie

Post-Inflammatory Erythema: What It Is and How to Treat It

If you’ve ever experienced acne, you know that once a pimple itself is finally gone, the skin can often look red or irritated in the area where the original blemish was. There’s a technical term for this: Post-Inflammatory Erythema, often referred to as PIE. And it can often be just as stubborn and frustrating as the original acne itself.
SKIN CARE
Nature.com

The polypeptide antibiotic polymyxin B acts as a pro-inflammatory irritant by preferentially targeting macrophages

Polymyxin B (PMB) is an essential antibiotic active against multidrug-resistant bacteria, such as multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (MDRP). However, the clinical use of PMB is limited, because PMB causes serious side effects, such as nephrotoxicity and neurotoxicity, probably due to its cytotoxic activity. However, cytotoxic mechanisms of PMB are poorly understood. In this study, we found that macrophages are particularly sensitive to PMB, when compared with other types of cells, including fibroblasts and proximal tubule (PT) cells. Of note, PMB-induced necrosis of macrophages allowed passive release of high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1). Moreover, upon exposure of PMB to macrophages, the innate immune system mediated by the NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome that promotes the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as interleukin-1Î² (IL-1Î²) was stimulated. Interestingly, PMB-induced IL-1Î² release occurred in the absence of the pore-forming protein gasdermin D (GSDMD), which supports the idea that PMB causes plasma membrane rupture accompanying necrosis. Emerging evidence has suggested that both HMGB1 and IL-1Î² released from macrophages contribute to excessive inflammation that promote pathogenesis of various diseases, including nephrotoxicity and neurotoxicity. Therefore, these biochemical properties of PMB in macrophages may be associated with the induction of the adverse organ toxicity, which provides novel insights into the mechanisms of PMB-related side effects.
CANCER
Nature.com

Anti-inflammatory effect of gold nanoparticles supported on metal oxides

Gold (Au) can be deposited as nanoparticles (NPs) smaller than 10Â nm in diameter on a variety of metal oxide (MOx) NPs. Au/MOx have high catalytic performance and selective oxidation capacity which could have implications in terms of biological activity, and more specifically in modulation of the inflammatory reaction. Therefore, the aim of this study was to examine the effect of Au/TiO2, Au/ZrO2 and Au/CeO2 on viability, phagocytic capacity and inflammatory profile (TNF-Î± and IL-1Î² secretion) of murine macrophages. The most important result of this study is an anti-inflammatory effect of Au/MOx depending on the MOx nature with particle internalization and no alteration of cell viability and phagocytosis. The effect was dependent on the MOx NPs chemical nature (Au/TiO2"‰>"‰Au/ZrO2"‰>"‰Au/CeO2 if we consider the number of cytokines whose concentration was reduced by the NPs), and on the inflammatory mediator considered. The effect of Au/TiO2 NPs was not related to Au NPs size (at least in the case of Au/TiO2 NPs in the range of 3"“8Â nm). To the best of our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of an anti-inflammatory effect of Au/MOx.
CHEMISTRY
World Health Organization

WHO issues guidelines on the treatment of children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19

WHO issues guidelines on the treatment of children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 WHO today issued updated guidelines on the management of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children associated with COVID-19 (MIS-C). MIS-C is a rare but serious condition where children with COVID-19 develop inflammation affecting different organs of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

PhosphatidylcholineÂ restores neuronal plasticityÂ of neural stem cells under inflammatory stress

The balances between NSCs growth and differentiation, and between glial and neuronal differentiation play a key role in brain regeneration after any pathological conditions. It is well known that the nervous tissue shows a poor recovery after injury due to the factors present in the wounded microenvironment, particularly inflammatory factors, that prevent neuronal differentiation. Thus, it is essential to generate a favourable condition for NSCs and conduct them to differentiate towards functional neurons. Here, we show that neuroinflammation has no effect on NSCs proliferation but induces an aberrant neuronal differentiation that gives rise to dystrophic, non-functional neurons. This is perhaps the initial step of brain failure associated to many neurological disorders. Interestingly, we demonstrate that phosphatidylcholine (PtdCho)-enriched media enhances neuronal differentiation even under inflammatory stress by modifying the commitment of post-mitotic cells. The pro-neurogenic effect of PtdCho increases the population of healthy normal neurons. In addition, we provide evidences that this phospholipid ameliorates the damage of neurons and, in consequence, modulates neuronal plasticity. These results contribute to our understanding of NSCs behaviour under inflammatory conditions, opening up new venues to improve neurogenic capacity in the brain.
SCIENCE
Brookings Register

NIH grant helps unravel rare inflammatory genetic disorders

BROOKINGS – Damaged cells that no longer function properly voluntarily die to make way for new cells. The mechanism known as programmed cell death is “a normal physiological response and is critically important for normal mammalian development,” according to South Dakota State University assistant biology and microbiology professor Jaime Lopez. The National Human Genome Institute, for instance, likens the process to “leaves falling from a tree in the fall.”
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Insights into the changes in the proteome of Alzheimer disease elucidated by a meta-analysis

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics is a powerful tool to explore pathogenic changes of a disease in an unbiased manner and has been used extensively in Alzheimer disease (AD) research. Here, by performing a meta-analysis of high-quality proteomic studies, we address which pathological changes are observed consistently and therefore most likely are of great importance for AD pathogenesis. We retrieved datasets, comprising a total of 21,588 distinct proteins identified across 857 postmortem human samples, from ten studies using labeled or label-free MS approaches. Our meta-analysis findings showed significant alterations of 757 and 1,195 proteins in AD in the labeled and label-free datasets, respectively. Only 33 proteins, some of which were associated with synaptic signaling, had the same directional change across the individual studies. However, despite alterations in individual proteins being different between the labeled andÂ the label-free datasets, several pathways related to synaptic signaling, oxidative phosphorylation, immune response and extracellular matrix were commonly dysregulated in AD. These pathways represent robust changes in the human AD brain and warrant further investigation.
SCIENCE

