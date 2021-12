Understanding the usage of data engineering and machine learning in the electric mobility world. We are living in the world of electric mobility. Globally, the adoption of electric cars and two-wheeler is steeply on the rise. Electric mobility devices rely on expensive rechargeable lithium-ion batteries for power. These batteries are integral for the fight against the bad effects of fossil fuels such as pollution and rising costs. But the lithium-ion technology does come with some drawbacks such as:

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO