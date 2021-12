December 3, 2021 – BOSTON – Today, the Massachusetts Legislature passed a $4 billion bill that directs federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to assist the Commonwealth’s ongoing recovery, with a particular focus on making equitable investments and ensuring that communities disproportionately impact by the COVID-19 pandemic are prioritized. Using this framework, the compromise legislation delivers supports to critical sectors such as health care, mental and behavioral health, housing security, environment, and workforce development with a focus on helping families, essential workers and small businesses.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO