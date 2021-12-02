ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Mets expressed interest in infielder Kris Bryant before lockout

By Empire Sports Media
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite having acquired Eduardo Escobar and the expectation of having Robinson Cano back for the 2022 campaign, the New York Mets reportedly expressed interest in...

www.chatsports.com

milehighsports.com

Rockies, Kris Bryant engaged in free-agent talks

The Colorado Rockies have taken an interest in–and have had discussions with–free-agent infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant, according to multiple reports. The Rockies, despite losing one of their better starting pitchers in Jon Gray and likely parting ways with star free-agent Trevor Story, are “aiming to compete in 2022,” per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, who first reported the club’s interest in Bryant. The two sides have been engaged in conversations, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, although a seemingly impending lockout could put a stop to the talks if there is no deal prior to the expiration of the league and players union’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, which is set to occur at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
MLB

