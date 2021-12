At least, that's how it was looking off the back of the Brazilian and Qatar grands prix, where Mercedes seemed to have taken a step in performance just as Red Bull stumbled. The performance of the Red Bull-Honda and the Mercedes has ebbed and flowed all season so there could be yet another inversion to the expected form. That wouldn't be such a massive surprise given 2021's volatile competitive order, but as things stand, it looks like Red Bull and Verstappen face a very big challenge in retaining that points lead.

