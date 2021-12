The Runnin’ Utes closed out their season at Tallahassee Regional Park Sunday afternoon in the NCAA Championships. Coming into the meet, the team was ranked 14th overall and riding high off of a fifth-place finish at regionals. They were able to take 20th in the women’s 6K meet which is tied for the second-best finish in school history with the 2016 team who did the same. The field consisted of 31 teams with NC State taking the championship.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO