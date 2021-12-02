Rose Bowl Teams Up With Tappit For Cashless Purchases

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry.
Personnel
Legends Names Killingsworth Chief Marketing Officer
Hospitality, experience and stadium operations company Legends announced the appointment of Brian Killingsworth as chief marketing officer. Killingsworth will lead all aspects of the company’s marketing and brand vision.
Prior to Legends, Killingsworth served as CMO for the Vegas Golden Knights after working in the same role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
WynnBET Appoints Ian Williams as President of Wynn Interactive
WynnBET, the online sports betting and casino app from Wynn Resorts, announced on Wednesday it has named Ian Williams as president of...
