ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Rose Bowl Teams Up With Tappit For Cashless Purchases

By STAFF REPORT
pasadenanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors at the Rose Bowl Stadium will soon be able to make purchases using only their cell phone. Using a simple QR code, fans can seamlessly pay for their food, drinks and merchandise quickly and efficiently — without the need for wallets or cards. The stadium and Tappit have...

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
pasadenanow.com

Turkey Trot at the Rose Bowl Today

The Rose Bowl Stadium brings back its annual Rose Bowl Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 25, with the live in-person race at 9 a.m., and a virtual race option where registered participants can run or walk at a place of their choice. Now in its fourth year, the Rose Bowl...
PASADENA, CA
OurSentinel

This week at the Rose Bowl Tavern

The Rose Bowl Tavern is the quintessential and longest-running entertainment hotspot in downtown Urbana. Open since 1946 and under new ownership since 2019, the bar now offers live shows across several genres. While you may catch a country or Bluegrass performance a couple of times a week, the Rose Bowl now offers regular jazz shows, jam sessions and a comedy open mike night. Located at 106 N Race Street, there's plenty of free parking after 5pm in the city lot just outside the side entrance on the north side of the building.
URBANA, IL
pasadenanow.com

Tournament Announces Pasadena Residents Ticket Sale for 108th Rose Bowl Game

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses exclusive Pasadena Residents’ sale for the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday. Fans with a Pasadena zip code will be able to access tickets online via Ticketmaster, to the ‘Granddaddy of Them All.’ Ticket purchases must be made via credit card with a Pasadena area billing address.
PASADENA, CA
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

FIFA looks at Rose Bowl, SoFi as possible World Cup sites

The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee hosted FIFA delegates this weekend to show them the region’s venues as part of a bid to bring the 2026 World Cup to the L.A. area. Matches during the FIFA World Cup in 2026 are set to be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and FIFA is visiting venues this month as it finalizes its selection of locations.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rose Bowl#College Football#International Soccer#American Football#Tappit Com
pasadenanow.com

World Cup Delegation Visits the Rose Bowl

Last weekend Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee members led Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and U.S. Soccer officials on tours of the Rose Bowl Stadium and two other iconic sports and entertainment venues in the region, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. The tours were part of site visits...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Dec. 3

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Legends Names Killingsworth Chief Marketing Officer Hospitality, experience and stadium operations company Legends announced the appointment of Brian Killingsworth as chief marketing officer. Killingsworth will lead all aspects of the company’s marketing and brand vision. Prior to Legends, Killingsworth served as CMO for the Vegas Golden Knights after working in the same role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. WynnBET Appoints Ian Williams as President of Wynn Interactive WynnBET, the online sports betting and casino app from Wynn Resorts, announced on Wednesday it has named Ian Williams as president of...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Long Beach Press-Telegram

FIFA looks at Rose Bowl, SoFi as possible World Cup sites

The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee hosted FIFA delegates this weekend to show them the region’s venues as part of a bid to bring the 2026 World Cup to the L.A. area. Matches during the FIFA World Cup in 2026 are set to be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and FIFA is visiting venues this month as it finalizes its selection of locations.
MLS
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

FIFA looks at Rose Bowl, SoFi as possible World Cup sites

The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee hosted FIFA delegates this weekend to show them the region’s venues as part of a bid to bring the 2026 World Cup to the L.A. area. Matches during the FIFA World Cup in 2026 are set to be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and FIFA is visiting venues this month as it finalizes its selection of locations.
MLS
Pasadena Star-News

FIFA looks at Rose Bowl, SoFi as possible World Cup sites

The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee hosted FIFA delegates this weekend to show them the region’s venues as part of a bid to bring the 2026 World Cup to the L.A. area. Matches during the FIFA World Cup in 2026 are set to be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and FIFA is visiting venues this month as it finalizes its selection of locations.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy