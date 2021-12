Netizens discussed SHINee's Key and his dad's similarities on the latest episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone'. On December 4 KST, one netizen took to an online community forum and created a post titled, "SHINee Key and his dad who has the same voice Lolll." The netizen then included a clip from the latest episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone', when Key shared a phone call with his dad. While Key and his dad shared a sweet conversation, netizens couldn't help but to notice the similarities in voice and way of speech between them.

