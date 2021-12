Sad that football is over? Let’s turn that frown upside-down, because basketball season truly takes center stage this week. And what better way to commemorate that honor with one of the premier regular-season tournaments in the state — the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament at Santa Fe High? On the boys side, you will find the four biggest city schools (the host Demons, Capital, St. Michael’s and Santa Fe Indian School) in the bracket. Meanwhile, the girls bracket will have a decidedly Rio Rancho flavor, as both Rio Rancho and Cleveland are in the bracket.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 6 DAYS AGO