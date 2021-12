Mike Law will succeed Angela Steele as CEO of Dentsu Carat U.S. and will assume the new role in January following Steele’s departure. Law will sit at the helm of Carat’s U.S. operations, overseeing the agency’s strategy and leading over 1,000 specialists across the U.S. He will report to Dentsu Media Americas CEO Doug Rozen and Carat’s global client and brand president Fiona Lloyd.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO