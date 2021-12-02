ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Andes RISC-V Superscalar Multicore A(X)45MP and Vector Processor NX27V Upgrade Their Spec. and Performance

design-reuse.com
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA – December 02, 2021 – Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, today announces its superscalar multicore AndesCore 45MP family and the first commercial RISC-V vector processor IP,...

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 returns to $87 in Cyber Monday deal

Walmart Cyber Monday deals start now with massive discounts on Chromebooks in tow. As part of the sale, you can nab the Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $87 shipped. That's $113 off its $199 list price and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this laptop. In also one the...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
CNET

There's a reason that Chromebook is so cheap. Check the AUE date

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, you're likely to continue seeing some great deals on Chromebooks. But before you pounce on that deep doorbuster discount, there's an important date you need to check first: a Chromebook's expiration date, aka its Auto Update Expiration date. Because Google can only...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is currently 50 percent off!

Black Friday deals have been live for quite a while, but we keep getting better and better savings. For instance, we have found the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 currently receiving a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up your new laptop for just $160. This Chromebook may not be the best tool for those creators who want to edit videos and more, but it will be an excellent tool for anyone who needs to get regular schoolwork done.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vector#Risc V#Scalar#Spec#Isin#Founding Premier#Risc V International#Andescore#Ip#Dsp#Memory Management Unit#Level 1 Cache#Level 2 Cache#Int8#Ai#Rvv#Llvm
design-reuse.com

Codasip Adopts Imperas for RISC-V Processor Verification

Oxford, United Kingdom & Munich, Germany – November 22, 2021 — Imperas Software Ltd., the leader in verification solutions for RISC-V, and Codasip, the leader in customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced that Codasip has adopted Imperas reference designs and the Imperas DV solution for Codasip IP. Codasip has invested heavily into processor verification to deliver the industry’s highest quality RISC-V processors.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Accelerating the Future of RISC-V

The freedom of RISC-V enables a bright future for SiFive. What a time to be in the Semiconductors and CPU industry! As an industry, we are experiencing a perfect storm. With the rise of machine learning, cloud computing, and autonomous driving; the need for advancement in computing has never been greater. This is happening at a time when Moore’s law has considerably slowed and dennard scaling has come to an end. Architectural innovation is required to break out of the current logjam, but the closed nature of proprietary ISAs that have dominated our industry for three decades are unwieldy and unsuitable for application-specific computing needs going forward.
ENGINEERING
cnx-software.com

Sipeed LicheeRV – A $16.90 Allwinner D1 Linux RISC-V board

Finally! There’s now a much more affordable Allwinner D1 RISC-V Linux board thanks to Sipeed LicheeRV Nezha CM SBC sold for $16.90 and up on Aliexpress, that’s much cheaper than the $100 asked for Nezha SBC, although still not incredibly cheap as we’ll see from the specifications below. Sipeed LicheeRV...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
cnx-software.com

VisionFive V1 RISC-V Linux SBC resurrects BeagleV single board computer

Last summer we reported that BeagleV StarFive RISC-V SBC would not be manufactured, but all was not lost as StarFive would collaborate with Radxa to make a new single board computer based on their JH7100 dual-core 64-bit RISC-V processor. But thanks to a report on Heise and extra photos acquired...
COMPUTERS
Liliputing

Lilbits: Google’s Tensor SoC, RISC-V phones, WSATools, and more

This year’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones are the first to ship with Google’s Tensor GS101 processor (which is the same chip that the company is expected to use in the upcoming Pixel 6a). But according to YouTuber Marques Brownlee makes the claim that Google had planned to use the chip in last year’s Pixel 5 and only scrapped plans due to the global supply chain problems affecting the tech industry.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

The VisionFive V1 is a RISC-V alternative to Raspberry Pi and is coming soon

RISC-V SoCs are slowly but surely starting to make their mark. An open-source alternative to ARM’s proprietary RISC-based chips, they have caught the eye of Intel which is developing its own RISC-V SoC as well as Chinese companies keen to avoid any bans that have seen the likes of Huawei indirectly barred from using Arm-based chips by the US government. Unsurprisingly, StarFive is a Chinese company and has announced the VisionFive V1 RISC-V single-board computer, among the first full-featured models to hit the market.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

IAR Systems and Codasip collaborate to enable low-power RISC-V based applications

The professional development tools IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V now support Codasip’s low-power embedded processors. Uppsala, Sweden and Munich, Germany - 30 November 2021- IAR Systems®, the world leader in software tools and services for embedded development, and Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced their partnership enabling joint customers to build low-power embedded applications based on RISC-V. Following this, version 2.11 of IAR Embedded Workbench® for RISC-V now supports the L30 and L50 processors from Codasip. The L30 and L50 are small and energy-efficient low-power embedded processor cores from Codasip, all fully customizable and adaptable to the unique needs of a project.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

Arasan Chip Systems announces Immediate availability of MIPI I3C PHY I/O IP

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 — Arasan Chip Systems, the leading provider of Total IPTM solutions for today’s Systems on a Chip (SoC) market announces the immediate availability of Arasan’s MIPI I3CⓇ PHY I/O IP, in compliance with MIPI I3CⓇ specifications v1.1. Arasan’s MIPI I3CⓇ PHY IP is part of Arasan’s Total IPTM Solution for MIPI I3CⓇ v1.1. Arasan’s 2-wire MIPI I3CⓇ PHY I/O consolidates the features of I2C and SPI leading to an overall low pin count, shorter signal path, simplified design, and reduced power and cost. It operates in sync with the IP core’s clock rates up to 12.5 MHz and provides options for higher performance and high data rates.
TECHNOLOGY
phoronix.com

Open-Source FPGA-Based RISC-V GPGPU That Supports OpenCL 1.2

While there was the Libre RISC-V GPU effort aiming to provide an open-source GPU accelerator based on RISC-V, it ultimately turned into Libre-SOC with a focus now on the POWER ISA. Meanwhile Vortex is continuing to mature as an open-source, FPGA-based RISC-V GPGPU processor. Vortex is a RISC-V GPGPU currently...
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

LeapMind Announces Efficiera v2 Ultra-Low Power AI Inference Accelerator IP

Enhance product for wider-range application based on initial market introduction, results and evaluation. November 30, 2021 – Tokyo Japan, LeapMind Co., Ltd., a leading creator of the standard in edge artificial intelligence (AI), today announced version 2 (hereinafter: v2) of the ultra-low power AI inference accelerator IP Efficiera, scheduled to be available in December 2021. Efficiera is highly valued for its power saving, high performance, space saving and performance scalability features. Efficiera v2’s improved features and benefits expand the range of applications by providing wider coverage of performance with broader product availability while maintaining the circuit scale of the minimum configurations. These enhancements are based on learnings from the initial product introduction and market evaluation.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

A RISC-V Raspberry Pi rival is about to hit the market

Shanghai-based StarFive has announced a new single-board computer (SBC) based on the RISC-V architecture, which is being touted as the spiritual replacement for the cancelled BeagleV. StarFive hails the upcoming VisionFive V1 as the world's first generation of affordable RISC-V boards designed to run Linux, just as it did with...
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

videantis achieves Automotive SPICE Level 2 certification

Hannover, Germany, December 1, 2021 – Today, videantis, a leading supplier of deep learning, computer vision, image processing, and video coding solutions powering already more than 10 million cars on the road, announces the achievement of Automotive SPICE® Level 2 Certification (Automotive SPICE® is a registered trademark of the Verband der Automobilindustrie e.V. (VDA)).
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

Agnisys Delivers Novel AI Technology and FPGA Support for IP and SoC Specification Automation

New capabilities will be demonstrated at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) in San Francisco December 6-8 | Agnisys, Inc. BOSTON, MA, USA, December 1, 2021 -- Agnisys, Inc.®, the leading EDA provider of the industry’s most comprehensive solution for Design and Verification of SoC Hardware/Software Interface (HSI), today announced availability of a unique AI-based approach for specification of assertions and a new product to support FPGA development. Agnisys delivers a complete automated flow from register and sequence specification to assembly, design, verification, and validation of intellectual property (IP) and complex system-on-chip (SoC) devices using application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) or FPGA silicon technology.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

RISC-V International Ratifies 15 New Specifications, Opening Up New Possibilities for RISC-V Designs

New Vector, Scalar Cryptography and Hypervisor specifications will help accelerate the adoption of RISC-V across a variety of market segments. “In 2021, RISC-V International made huge leaps in our technical progress as we ratified 15 specifications that are critical for the future of computing,” said Krste Asanović, Chair of the RISC-V International Board of Directors. “The development of these specifications really showcased the incredible benefits of open collaboration across companies and geographies as members worked together to develop novel approaches for the latest computing requirements.”
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

HiFive Unmatched: Exploring A RISC-V Computing Experience

Experimenting with SiFive's HiFive Unmatched RISC-V development board over the last few weeks has felt a bit like stepping back in time. The experience left me feeling a bit nostalgic. Picture this. It's 1997. I'm a high school sophomore. I head over to my friend's house after class because a...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy