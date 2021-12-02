Andes RISC-V Superscalar Multicore A(X)45MP and Vector Processor NX27V Upgrade Their Spec. and Performance

The freedom of RISC-V enables a bright future for SiFive. What a time to be in the Semiconductors and CPU industry! As an industry, we are experiencing a perfect storm. With the rise of machine learning, cloud computing, and autonomous driving; the need for advancement in computing has never been greater. This is happening at a time when Moore’s law has considerably slowed and dennard scaling has come to an end. Architectural innovation is required to break out of the current logjam, but the closed nature of proprietary ISAs that have dominated our industry for three decades are unwieldy and unsuitable for application-specific computing needs going forward.

