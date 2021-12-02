Andes RISC-V Superscalar Multicore A(X)45MP and Vector Processor NX27V Upgrade Their Spec. and Performance
SAN JOSE, CA – December 02, 2021 – Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, today announces its superscalar multicore AndesCore 45MP family and the first commercial RISC-V vector processor IP,...www.design-reuse.com
