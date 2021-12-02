ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Jacksonville City Council special election to be held on Dec. 7

By Caitlin Vanden Boom
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47iuG8_0dCNfyVc00

The special general election for Jacksonville City Council At-large Position 3 in Florida is on Dec. 7. Four candidates are competing in the general election: James Jacobs (D), Tracye Polson (D), Nick Howland (R), and Howland Russell (R).

If necessary, a runoff election is scheduled for Feb. 22. The filing deadline to run passed on Oct. 1.

The special election was called after Tommy Hazouri (D) died on Sept. 11. Hazouri served from 2015 to 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
whopam.com

Hillis files to run for election to Hopkinsville City Council Ward 6

There’s a new contender of Hopkinsville City Council in Ward 6, after Nichelle’ Hillis filed her paperwork to seek that seat Friday at the Christian County Clerk’s Office. According to a letter of candidacy by Hillis, she states that all Hopkinsville residents deserve to have their voices heard and be...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper City Council Informally Elects New Mayor And Vice Mayor for 2022

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Tuesday November 30th the Casper City Council held their bi-monthly work session. During this session the council held their annual straw poll to un officially decide who will be Mayor and Vice Mayor for the year 2022. Only city council members are allowed to vote for the Mayor and Vice Mayor. Prior to the work session council members nominated candidates for the positions. Only members of the city council may be nominated for the positions.
CASPER, WY
Marietta Daily Journal

Audit confirms Tuesday's Marietta City Council election

MARIETTA — An audit conducted by Cobb County Elections confirmed the original results from Tuesday’s Marietta City Council runoff, in which Carlyle Kent defeated Ward 5 incumbent Reggie Copeland. Wednesday’s audit took 43 minutes to complete. There were no changes made to the count. The audit was not required but...
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hazouri
Mix 94.7 KMCH

City of Edgewood Holding Runoff Election for Third Council Position

The City of Edgewood is holding a special runoff election today. In the City Election on November 2nd, there were only two candidates running for three open positions on the Edgewood City Council. And even though several people received write-in votes for the third council spot, none of them received enough votes to meet the required threshold.
EDGEWOOD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonville City Council#Election
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson City Council Election Winners Sworn In

The Jefferson City Council met Tuesday night in regular session. The meeting started with Mayor Matt Gordon swearing in the winners from the city council election on November 2nd, which included Darren Jackson, Harry Ahrenhotlz and Pat Zmolek, who will each serve another four year term. The Council then approved hiring Michael Teeples as a water operator with an hourly wage of $19.46.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
abc10up.com

City of Houghton to hold special election

City of Houghton voters will decide who will fill a vacant council seat next year. The city’s election commission voted unanimously to schedule a special election on May 3. The move comes after the city council was unable to agree on one of eight applicants to fill the seat during a Nov. 17 meeting.
HOUGHTON, MI
portland.me.us

City Provides Memo Recapping November 2 Election & At-Large Council Race Recount

The Portland City Clerk and Acting Corporation Counsel provided a memo to the City Council today recapping the November 2 Election and At-Large Council race recount. Given the circumstances surrounding the methods for determining the winner of the At-Large Council race, the Clerk and Acting Corporation Counsel wanted to provide a full accounting of the process in an effort to be fully transparent to the public.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Yonkers Tribune.

Yonkers City Council President-Elect Recognized by City & State New York

YONKERS, NY — November 22, 2021 — The next president of the Yonkers City Council will be Lakisha Collins-Bellamy who upset incumbent Mike Khader in the June Primary, and went on to defeat Republican candidate Ronald Matten in November for the leadership post. With her election, Collins-Bellamy will become the...
YONKERS, NY
The Post and Courier

Nearly half of Fountain Inn City Council officially changes over after November elections

Fountain Inn's new City Council took shape Dec. 1 with the swearing in of three new councilmen. Jason Sanders, Joey Garrett and John Don all officially took office during the council's regular meeting following last month's election. Don defeated incumbent Anthony Cunningham to represent Ward 5 and Garrett ousted Anjeanette “AJ” Dearybury for the Ward 3 seat. Sanders beat out Flora Smith to represent Ward 1, replacing John Mahony who chose not to seek office again.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

452
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy