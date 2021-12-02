Jacksonville City Council special election to be held on Dec. 7

The special general election for Jacksonville City Council At-large Position 3 in Florida is on Dec. 7. Four candidates are competing in the general election: James Jacobs (D), Tracye Polson (D), Nick Howland (R), and Howland Russell (R).

If necessary, a runoff election is scheduled for Feb. 22. The filing deadline to run passed on Oct. 1.

The special election was called after Tommy Hazouri (D) died on Sept. 11. Hazouri served from 2015 to 2021.