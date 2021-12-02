Countries reach 'landmark deal' to cut trade costs

This week, trade ministers from around the world were supposed to meet in Geneva to discuss a number of pressing trade issues, including new disciplines to rein in government subsidies in the fishing and agricultural sectors, and to develop a path forward to liberalize trade in areas such as environmental goods and e‑commerce. These meetings are now postponed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. These face to face meetings are not only important for addressing multilateral issues at the World Trade Organization, but also provide an opportunity for countries to discuss other trade challenges. While trade commentators have been generally skeptical of international efforts to tackle modern trade problems due to the growing tide of protectionism and nationalistic industrial policy, we should not lose all hope. In fact, on one of the most pressing trade issues of the day—how to reconcile China’s place in the world trading system as a largely state‐run economy—there was some headway in trilateral talks between the United States, the European Union and Japan. This is a positive sign.

